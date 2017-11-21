Using a turkey fryer is the fastest way to get your holiday bird ready for the annual Thanksgiving feast, but if you don’t follow directions carefully, you may end up with a disaster that’s even worse than the turkey dinner scene from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

Roasting a turkey, especially for big birds, can take all day so deep frying is an excellent option if you want to make Thanksgiving dinner in a hurry. According to Mashable, you can microwave a small turkey, but that doesn’t sound all that appetizing, and it can actually take longer than using a turkey fryer.

Before you run to the store to buy a turkey fryer, it’s important to note two things that could have some impact on your decision to make a deep-fried bird.

Fresh or frozen? Cooking a frozen, or partially frozen, turkey in a deep fryer could be one of the biggest mistakes you make, other than burning the sweet potato casserole. The USDA states that ice or excess water could it turn into steam, something that will displace the cooking oil. If the oil spills out of the fryer, it could start a fire.

Size matters: According to Butterball, you should not fry a turkey that is larger than 14 pounds. So, if you plan to feed a big crowd, you will have to cook more than one turkey instead of one big bird.

If you have a frozen turkey, don’t despair. A previous report by the Inquisitr has the low-down on how to defrost your turkey quickly if you don’t have enough time to let it defrost in the refrigerator.

Cooking times vary depending on the size of the turkey. Remember, you shouldn’t deep fry a whole turkey that weighs more than 14 pounds, so plan ahead if you need to fry more than one bird.

Follow the instructions on your fryer, but Butterball suggests that you pre-heat the cooking oil in the deep fryer to 400°F before you start cooking. Dry off the turkey with paper towels and season before you place it in the fryer. Unlike a roasted turkey, stuffing (or dressing) must be cooked separately.

A deep-fried turkey takes only three to four minutes per pound to cook. That’s much speedier than the 20-minutes per pound it takes to roast a whole turkey in the oven.

