Ryan Edwards Takes Drug Test For Maci Bookout In ‘Teen Mom OG’ Season 7 Sneak Peek

Ryan Edwards is doing what he can to see his son after struggling with drug abuse during Teen Mom OG Season 6.

Months after checking into a weeks-long treatment center, the reality star is seen taking a drug test for Maci Bookout so that his former girlfriend will allow him to begin spending time with his nine-year-old son, Bentley, in a preview clip for the seventh season of the MTV show.

“I took a hair follicle test,” Edwards told his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, in the just-released sneak peek.

As Ryan Edwards explains, he isn’t sure if he will be able to pass the test or not because drugs can be detected in hair follicles far longer than they can be seen in a regular drug test. He then says he isn’t getting his hopes up because he know drugs can stay in his hair for up to 100 days.

Because of his past struggles with substance abuse, Maci Bookout chose to keep their son from him until he could prove that he’s gotten his life back in order. In the trailer clip for Teen Mom OG Season 7, Maci Bookout was seen saying that she must be present to make sure he passes the test.

Although Ryan Edwards’ drug test results weren’t shown in the preview clip, his son Bentley was present over the weekend during his father’s wedding reception. As fans will recall, Edwards and Standifer initially got married at the end of Season 6 during a ceremony attended only by his parents.

During the reunion episode of Teen Mom OG Season 6 earlier this year, Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, came to blows with Maci Bookout and accused her of exploiting his struggles. She also claimed that Bookout knew about his substance abuse for months and didn’t tell her a thing. While Edwards’ issues seemed evident on the show, Standifer said that she was unaware of Edwards’ use of drugs until two days before he entered rehab.

To see more of Ryan Edwards, Maci Bookout, Mackenzie Standifer, and their co-stars, including Taylor McKinney, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Amber Portwood, Gary Shirley, and Farrah Abraham, tune into the Teen Mom OG Season 7 premiere on November 27 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Jen Edwards/Instagram]