Here’s How ‘Justice League’ May Have Teased On Billy Batson’s Transformation Into Shazam [Spoilers]

Justice League might not be the most successful superhero film but the comic book movie certainly set the pace for future DC Extended Universe flicks. After all, the ensemble film established the storyline of Aquaman, The Flash, and Cyborg, who will all star in their own standalone movies. In addition to that, Justice League possibly made the connection to Billy Batson and his eventual transformation into Shazam.

It’s no secret that DCEU is already preparing for the Shazam standalone film. Warner Bros. has already confirmed Zachary Levi as the alter ego of young Billy Batson, who will be portrayed by Asher Angel. Interestingly, it looks like Justice League may have planted a few Easter Eggs connecting the young superhero to the DCEU flicks.

There are speculations that Justice League‘s opening scene might be one of the sequences that Henry Cavill had to reshoot that may have been unnecessary. However, some fans believe that the scene was important because Superman’s impromptu interview may have been conducted by Billy Batson himself. Comicbook has pointed out that Billy has shown an interest in broadcasting at a young age and actually grew up idolizing the Man of Steel. Nevertheless, the opening sequence is not the only possible connection to the Shazam standalone film.

The origin of Billy Batson’s powers was also hinted at in Justice League. According to io9, the flashback battle also offered a glimpse at the gods who will somehow share their powers with Billy. Ares, who had previously appeared in Wonder Woman, is shown fighting alongside fellow Greek gods Zeus and Artemis in the war against Steppenwolf. There is a possibility that their cameo means they will be back in the Shazam standalone movie.

Shazam is not the only future DCEU flick that was hinted on in Justice League. The film also featured a stunning look at Atlantis and even introduced its current queen Mera, who is played by Amber Heard. The conclusion even confirmed that Arthur Curry is heading back home, an obvious nod to the storyline of Jason Momoa’s Aquaman.

Justice League is currently showing in theaters worldwide.

[Featured Image by Warner Bros.]