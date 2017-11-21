Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Ready For Marriage? No Doubt Singer Says ‘Everything Is Real Now’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton found love with each other while going through a heartbreaking divorce from their former partners Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert. Despite the failed marriage, it seems that their relationship is heading to wedding bliss with the way they gush over each other and share adorable PDA photos.

During a recent interview with Marie Claire, Gwen opened up her life with Blake, whom she calls as her best friend. The No Doubt singer thinks that her boyfriend’s Oklahoma ranch is the perfect place for her kids. The 48-year-old pop star has three sons – Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3 – whom she co-parents with her ex-husband Gavin.

Stefani described living at Shelton’s place as very tribal. The Voice coach’s sister reportedly comes over with her kids and they get to cook, get muddy, and dirty. This is quite different from her life with Rossdale and she seems to enjoy it more.

“Everything is real now, whereas before, things didn’t seem so real,” she said.

Gwen Stefani also confessed that she could not understand why she had so much heartache in her life. The blonde beauty explained that she sees her parents, who are still married and in love, as her role models. The “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker had been in two long-term relationships, but both men broke her heart. She dated her bandmate Tony Kanal for seven years while she was married to Gavin Rossdale for 20 years.

Blake Shelton also had a fair share of heartaches – having to go through two failed marriages in the past. The 41-year-old country crooner was married to Kaynette Williams for three years and to Miranda Lambert for four years. He never had any kids with his exes, but he seems to enjoy being a father to his girlfriend’s three sons.

Gwen’s kids were even featured on Blake’s music video “I’ll Name The Dogs,” which featured a couple’s wedding. People’s Sexiest Man Alive may probably be hinting that he is ready to take his relationship with his girlfriend to the next level. According to E! News, Shelton admitted to Katie Cook that he still gets surprised when he thinks about how he got together with Stefani. However, he claims that everything makes perfect sense for them and where they are at in their lives.

Some people believe that the third time’s a charm. Having two failed relationships, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may finally be lucky in love this time and fans may get to see a wedding happening soon.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]