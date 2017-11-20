Drunk ‘RHOC’ Kelly Dodd Reveals What Really Made Vicki Gunvalson Flip Out In Iceland

Kelly Dodd is at it again. The Real Housewives of Orange County star had a little too much to drink on an upcoming episode of Heather McDonald’s podcast, Juicy Scoop, and revealed what really made Vicki Gunvalson flip out during the cast trip to Ireland. What did Dodd reveal about her BFF?

All Things Real Housewives reports that Dodd admitted that she gave Gunvalson Adderall during the trip, which made the OG of the OC go crazy. Gunvalson had such a bad reaction to the drug that she thought she was having heart problems. Paramedics were eventually called, and Gunvalson was sent to the hospital. But that wasn’t the only source of drama.

Dodd also shared how some of the cast charged their food and alcohol to Gunvalson’s room as a prank. By the end of the trip, Gunvalson’s hotel bill had ballooned to $15,000. Gunvalson had a complete meltdown over the bill and production ended up paying for it. At the end of the podcast, Kelly Dodd reportedly revealed that all of these things will get their proper due at the reunion.

Speaking of the RHOC reunion, it doesn’t look like Vicki Gunvalson had a good time hashing things out with her co-stars. According to E! Online, a trailer for part one of the reunion features Gunvalson storming offstage and telling cameras that she’s done with the show once and for all. Gunvalson’s meltdown happened after she got into a fight with Tamra Judge, though it isn’t clear what the ladies were fighting about. Given Dodd’s drunk revelations, they clearly had a lot to talk about.

Gunvalson has not commented on the reunion or the rumors about her taking Adderall in Iceland. It also isn’t known if Gunvalson returned to the set after walking off. Gunvalson has been with the series since the first season and has faced a lot of drama over the years. Whether or not Season 12 is her last is yet to be seen.

So fun last night doing the Live #juicyscoop with @rhoc_kellyddodd Now I'm off Early morning #SanDiego keeping it classy for 105.3 FM! Turn it on! Stand up Shows tonight & Sat @americancomco HeatherMcDonald.Net A post shared by Heather McDonald (@heathermcdonald) on Nov 17, 2017 at 7:35am PST

Watch Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson take on Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador on Part 1 of the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion, Monday night on Bravo.

