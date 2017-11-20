‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Scott And Abby Launch Secret Affair – Former Enemies Can’t Fight Feelings

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that neither Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) nor Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) will be able to forget their hot hookup in evil Zack Stinnett’s (Ryan Ashton) storage unit. Although both acted like their sexual shenanigan was a mistake, both will be haunted by the experience they shared. To make things worse, they have a common enemy at work. Scott and Abby conspiring against their foe puts them in constant contact. It won’t be too long before late-night meetings lead to more steamy encounters as the two embark on a secret affair they must hide from everyone.

Victoria forces Scott and Abby together

Unwittingly, it will be Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) who forces Scott and Abby into an alliance that turns into much, much more than office schemes. The latest Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Central suggest that the ordeal of Zack trying to gun down Scott and Abby left them on edge. Everyone around them assumes that it’s stress that left them snappish with each other, but it’s really about their secret storage unit sex. To make things worse, new COO Victoria drops the hammer on both.

Y&R fans know that Victoria can’t resist pushing her little sister around, but Vikki also turns her sights on Scott and tells him that he reports to her about Hashtag. Her high-handed attitude leaves both Scott and Abby feeling burned by the boss, and it won’t be too long before they’re conspiring. A brand new Young and the Restless spoilers video (see below) for Tuesday, November 21 reveals Scott and Abby unite to take down a common foe. Victoria is their target, and this puts them in very close contact.

Now Abby knows Scott better than Sharon

The latest Young and the Restless spoilers show Abby and Scott talking about her big sister, and Abby says, “Victoria needs to be stopped,” and Scott agrees to help take her down, saying, “I’m in” and they shake on it.

Abby also warns Vikki in a new promo to not “get used to that COO chair,” adding that “it’s only a matter of time before you fail” given her big flub at Brash & Sassy. Not only do Scott and Abby bond over dethroning Vikki, but they also bond over their shared experience with Zack – and with Scott’s PTSD.

Y&R spoilers showed us that being trapped in the storage unit evoked terrifying memories of when Scott was held hostage in a war zone. Even though she says she can’t stand him, Abby comforted a traumatized Scott. Comforting led to kissing, and that led to storage unit sex, as the Inquisitr reported. Scott was horrified after the fact, and when he told Abby never to mention it again, she went on a tirade against him, making small jokes about his manhood. But these enemies won’t be able to forget their tryst.

Scott and Abby can’t fight their feelings

Even though Young and the Restless spoilers from SheKnows Soaps show us that Abby and Scott reunite over work matters, this puts them in close and constant contact as they conspire. Scott’s gal pal Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) is understanding about his ordeal, but she wasn’t there with him. It was Abby who was there for Scott at his weakest moment and held him together. He can’t forget that. Abby also can’t forget their closeness, and she liked being strong for Scott.

As the pair plot to take down Vikki whose changes at Newman Enterprises antagonize both Scott and Abby, they find their sexual chemistry can’t be quelled. It won’t be too long before the clothes come off again and Y&R spoilers tease Scott and Abby will spark a secret affair. They will sleep together again then vow never to repeat it, only to find they can’t keep their hands off each other. Their dislike of each other turns to desire and a full-blown affair. It won’t be too long before their dirty secret is exposed and lives are wrecked. Catch up on the Y&R scoop on Graham’s return to GC for Dina’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis from the Inquisitr, and check back often for the latest Young and the Restless spoilers.

