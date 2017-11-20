Kylie Jenner Pregnant: Tyga Hangs Out With Justin Bieber’s Ex While Reality Star Still Avoids Public Sighting

Tyga’s latest outing revealed that he is definitely over his famous ex, Kylie Jenner. In fact, the rapper was spotted getting cozy with Justin Bieber’s former ladylove, reminding everyone that he is very much single and ready to have some fun with the ladies. While this is all happening, the Life Of Kylie star has been out of the limelight after her alleged pregnancy news broke.

The 28-year-old rapper recently celebrated his birthday with a bunch of sexy dancers in Dubai and a soccer date with Justin Bieber’s ex, Barbara Palvin, in Paris, France. Tyga is definitely living like a rock star while Kylie Jenner is still trying to avoid public sighting.

Tyga and the 20-year-old Kylie Lip Kit mogul were inseparable before, but it appears now that the former lovebirds are definitely living different lives. While the rapper is enjoying his single life to the fullest, Kylie Jenner is allegedly preparing for motherhood.

Although Tyga has been working in the music industry since 2001, the rapper is famously known as Kylie Jenner’s former boyfriend. Despite the popularity of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, the rapper could not take his career to the next level when they were together. Now, it appears that the father of one is doing a lot better after splitting from the youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan.

My Birthday Tour 6 Countries + 6 Days ???????????????????????????????? Firenze +London+Milan+ Dubai + Paris+ Miami ???????????????? A post shared by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Nov 7, 2017 at 9:24am PST

As a matter of fact, Tyga has previously nabbed a modeling gig for an online fashion retailer called BooHooMan. The “Rack City” rapper posed in a series of pictures, showing off some of the popular ensembles from the brand.

Kylie Jenner’s ex looked undeniably cool as he sat on top of a chair, looking straight at the camera while holding a fashionable dog chain. One image even showed Tyga playing with $100 bills, almost mocking the people who think that he’s a loser and not successful enough for the Life Of Kylie star.

Now that he has finally expanded his brand, Tyga has seemingly proven that he can be successful even without the help of other people like Kylie Jenner. It will certainly be interesting to see if this modeling gig takes off.

Meanwhile, ever since the rapper got into a relationship with Kylie Jenner, people assumed that he was just in it for the money. It’s no secret that the Kardashian/Jenner clan is such a huge brand that everything they touch turns into gold — except for Tyga at the time.

waking up this morning like .. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 21, 2016 at 9:06am PST

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]