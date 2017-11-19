WWE ‘Survivor Series’ Adds A New Match To The Show

This year’s WWE presentation of Survivor Series presents a show full of Monday Night Raw vs. SmackDown Live matches, but those aren’t the only matches that will take place on tonight’s big WWE pay-per-view. One of those matches is a SmackDown Live exclusive match and one that might go a long way in determining if two specific superstars are in the doghouse right now or not. WWE announced the new match will take place on the Survivor Series live kickoff show as one of two matches booked to launch tonight’s big show.

The Survivor Series Kickoff Show Matches

There was a huge controversy two weeks ago behind-the-scenes concerning former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. That involved a match between Sami Zayn and Kofi Kingston. After Kingston won the match, The New Day was supposed to beat down both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, leading to a match this past week on SmackDown Live and also making New Day look strong heading into their Survivor Series match against The Shield.

However, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn rolled out of the ring and did not take the beatdown. This was considered “going into business for themselves” and the WWE punished both wrestlers and sent them home early from the European tour.

This past week on SmackDown Live, the team of New Day battled Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, but the match was interrupted when The Shield showed up and Monday Night Raw attacked to lead into the big Survivor Series matches tonight. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn walked off again, refusing to fight for SmackDown Live.

However, that didn’t mean that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn would set out for Survivor Series. The tag team will battle Breezango on the Survivor Series kickoff show. It is a huge downgrade for Owens and Zayn, possibly showing they are in the doghouse.

As Neville and Austin Aries pointed out, wrestlers on the WWE kickoff shows do not get royalties from future releases of the pay-per-view events. There is also a chance that Breezango could pull off the win, and if that happens, it is clear the WWE is punishing Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Another WWE Survivor Series Match Added

There was one other match added to the WWE Survivor Series kickoff show. Monday Night Raw gets their own kickoff show match as well when Matt Hardy battle against Elias.

Survivor Series will see a giant traditional series match between Raw and SmackDown. Kurt Angle will captain the Raw team that includes Triple H, Finn Balor, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe against Shane McMahon and his SmackDown team of John Cena, Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton and Bobby Roode.

