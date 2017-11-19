NFL Rumors: Cleveland Browns Trying To Lure Peyton Manning Out Of NFL Retirement For Top Front Office Job

The NFL rumors are pointing to a comeback for Peyton Manning — though not on the field.

Reports indicated that the Cleveland Browns are trying to lure the two-time Super Bowl champion back to the NFL to serve in a front office capacity. As Bleacher Report noted, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam reportedly wants Manning in a top executive role, possibly as team president. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports noted that Haslam is “desperate to find ways to put a winning football operations and coaching staff together” and is trying to use his longstanding relationship with Manning to make it happen.

There had been previous reports connecting Peyton Manning to the Cleveland Browns. In the months after Manning’s retirement following his Super Bowl win with the Denver Broncos, there were reports that Haslam was working on bringing his longtime friend to the organization in a front office role.

Haslam denied the reports at the time, saying in March that he had not spoken with Manning.

“I can honestly say I have not talked to Peyton since before the Super Bowl,” Haslam said at NFL owners meetings in Florida (via Ohio.com).

Haslam has strong ties to Peyton and the Manning family through the University of Tennessee, and there was strong speculation immediately following his retirement that Manning would return to the NFL with the Browns. Manning has been coveted for his football acumen, and many believe he will find success in a top role, as John Elway has in Denver.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is serious about recruiting Peyton Manning https://t.co/NPtO9MkQJs pic.twitter.com/tKVmjGGYsI — SportsRadio 740 (@SportsRadio_740) November 19, 2017

Though the Browns did not snag Peyton Manning immediately after his retirement, there are growing rumors around the NFL that the team is focusing in on him now. Haslam is reportedly upset with the direction of the team after winning one game last season and going winless so far this year. The Browns have had a number of other blunders, including a failed trade for Bengals backup quarterback A.J. McCarron that fell apart when the Browns failed to submit the appropriate paperwork to the league, Cleveland.com reported.

Though the NFL rumors regarding Peyton Manning and the Cleveland Browns are increasing, neither Manning nor the team have spoken officially about any kind of front office position for the future Hall of Famer.

[Featured Image by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images]