If you are looking for a cheap Thanksgiving dinner and don’t want to cook, there are several chain restaurants offering budget-friendly turkey dinners on Thursday, November 23. Whether you prefer a sit-down meal or buffet-style dining, you can save money, and avoid doing the dishes, at popular restaurants including Cracker Barrel, Applebee’s, Golden Corral, Denny’s, Old Country Buffet, Hometown Buffet, Shoney’s, and Boston Market.

Pricier restaurants including Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse and Smith & Wollensky will be open for business on Thanksgiving, but we’ve rounded up some affordable options that will leave you some extra cash to help you tackle your Black Friday shopping list.

The National Restaurant Association reports that one in ten Americans will head to a restaurant to eat their Thanksgiving Day meal, so expect long lines at your favorite eateries on Thursday.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store opens at 11 a.m. on Thursday and will serve their annual “Turkey n’ Dressing Meal” until closing time. According to the company’s press release, the meal includes an entree, side dishes, a refillable beverage, biscuits or corn muffins, and a slice of pumpkin pie. The price is up $1 from last year, with the adult meal priced at $12.99 per adult and $7.99 for the children’s portion.

Participating Golden Corral locations will be open on Thursday for their annual “Thanksgiving Day Buffet.” Hours and prices vary by location, but the price for last year’s buffet was $12.99 at many locations.

According to Good Housekeeping, select Applebee’s locations will be open on Thanksgiving and will be offering a Thanksgiving meal that features turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, and green beans. The price of the meal isn’t stated, but most entrees at Applebee’s average between $13 – $17.

Restaurant News reports that Denny’s will offer a “Holiday Turkey & Dressing Dinner” on Thanksgiving Day. Prices vary by location, but most Denny’s restaurants are open 24-hours a day, so you can stop by anytime to get your fill of turkey, stuffing, and sides.

Most Old Country Buffet, Homestyle Buffet, Country Buffet will open at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving at 11 a.m. Turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, and other holiday favorites will be available in addition to the normal buffet items. Adult buffet prices average around $13 per adult but vary by location. If you’re interested in takeout, Old Country Buffet is offering an $89 family meal to go if you order by November 21.

Boston Market is open on Thursday for dine-in or takeout. If you choose to eat at the popular chain restaurant, an individual meal (turkey or chicken), with sides, is priced at $12.99.

Shoney’s will also be open on Thanksgiving Day. The chain restaurant is offering a free slice of pumpkin pie with a purchase from the fresh food bar. Children four and under eat free.

[Featured Image by GMVozd/iStock Photo]