UK Searching For A Meghan Markle Look-alike, Is She Becoming More Popular Than Kate Middleton?

A new British reality competition is looking for the ultimate Meghan Markle look-alike, and according to reports, three women have made it to the finals but look nothing like the Suits actress. However, the existence of the show itself means Markle is quickly becoming one of the most famous people on the planet, and it could be possible that she will soon be edging Kate Middleton out of the headlines.

Celebrity Dirty Laundry reports that one lucky woman will win Have You Got That Markle Sparkle? and the prize is a 12-month contract with celebrity look-alike agency Susan Scott.

There are three women remaining in the contest, including 19-year-old Emma Kaler, 20-year-old Ashleigh Ridding, and 25-year-old Ria Ginley. Each one hopes to win the competition, the contract, and the title of Britain’s ultimate Markle doppelganger.

Meghan Markle has surprisingly grabbed everyone’s attention without being an official member of the royal family, and women everywhere are spending money to look and dress like the beautiful, well-spoken actress.

Markle has no role or connection to the show, and it is not known if she would ever want to be involved with such an outrageous competition. But even though none of the finalists look anything like her, it is just the beginning of look-a-likes of Markle and Prince Harry appearing all over the U.K.

For years now, look-alikes of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have frequently appeared in stores and supermarkets.

But just because the Suits actress is uber-famous, it doesn’t mean that she is necessarily popular with the British people. According to the Express, a new poll conducted by firm Opinium Research shows that Markle has the lowest approval rating of any royal, with just 19 percent.

She comes in behind Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall – who received a 20 percent approval rating – and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, who was slightly higher at 22 percent.

The 36-year-old’s approval rating is slightly higher than it was in April when it was at just 16 percent. But, it is in complete contrast to her boyfriend, Prince Harry, who is at the top of the list and enjoying the support of almost three-quarters of the British population.

The reputable polling firm conducted the survey over two days and polled 2,500 U.K. adults.

Meghan Markle has yet to comment on the existence of the show Have You Got That Markle Sparkle?

