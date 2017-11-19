Marvel’s The Punisher has officially made its debut on Netflix. Jon Bernthal’s return as the vigilante Frank Castle has been met with generally positive reviews, with critics giving the show props for giving light on socially relevant issues such as gun control. Like most Marvel shows on the streaming giant, The Punisher has already secured a solid following that’s clamoring for a sophomore season. The question now is: When will The Punisher Season 2 happen?

When viewers first saw Bernthal as The Punisher in Daredevil Season 2, it was established then that he was an ex-military man now plotting to avenge the killing of his wife and children. Fans are presented with a striking contrast between The Punisher and Daredevil’s personalities. The Punisher’s brand of justice involves a lot of violence and straight up brutality, whereas Daredevil is more merciful and calculating.

In The Punisher, Frank Castle strips down his antihero persona. He put his life on reset and took a breather from all the violence. Until, of course, he was pitted against a new set of enemies. The season ends with a quiet turn, with Frank trying to figure out more about himself. In the second season, however, fans can expect his Punisher persona to kick back in.

Speaking to EW, showrunner Steve Lightfoot hinted that Frank will find a “new war to fight.”

The first season of The Punisher ends with antagonist Billy Russo, portrayed by Ben Barnes, still alive. However, he was left in horrible shape and might no longer be so charming the next time viewers see him. There’s a good chance Billy will still be the villain in the next season and will then be known as Jigsaw. Barnes has hinted that he may have signed up for the role for two seasons.

“I think all TV shows will make sure they sign you for more than one season, just in case, to give them options,” Barnes told Den of Geek. He added that there’s an opportunity to explore what goes on in Billy’s mind, now that everything he has built has been shattered.

When asked when they might enter into production for The Punisher Season 2, Lightfoot said Netflix hasn’t green-lit the show for another season yet. However, he’s positive that the show has left both Frank and Billy in a place where it’s possible for the show to continue the story.

[Featured Image by Netflix]