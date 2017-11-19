‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jason Struggles With The Pain Of Betrayal, Robin Uncovers New Shocking Info

General Hospital (GH) spoilers state that Jason (Billy Miller) struggles with the pain of abandonment and betrayal. He finds to his shock that since Patient 6 (Steve Burton) returned to Port Charles, nearly everyone has abandoned him. Even Sam (Kelly Monaco) is signaling that she believes Patient 6’s claims could be true. In fact, Sam is already worrying about what she would do if it is eventually proved that the man she believes is her husband is actually Drew and that Patient 6 is the real Jason Morgan.

Jason’s Spirit Is Broken

The only friends still supporting Jason (Billy Miller) are Curtis (Donnell Turner), Jordan (Vinessa Antoine), and Liz (Rebecca Herbst). The crisis of mass abandonment and betrayal could explain Jason’s loss of composure, his intemperate outbursts, and exaggerated defensiveness which betray a sense insecurity and lack of self-assurance.

However, it must be acknowledged that for long term residents of Port Charles who had known Steve Burton’s classic Jason Morgan, Patient 6’s physical appearance, his mannerisms, gestures, speech, personality, and memories, constitute overwhelming evidence that he is who he claims to be. In fairness to Sonny (Maurice Benard), Carly (Laura Wright), and Diane (Carolyn Hennesy), their decision to line up behind the newcomer to Port Charles was compelled by the direct evidence of their senses. As the saying goes, seeing is believing. In this particular case, the direct evidence of the senses is overwhelming and leaves Sonny and Carly with no choice but to do what they believe is right.

Robin Deals Jason’s Already Battered Psyche Yet Another Crushing Blow

General Hospital (GH) spoilers from Soap Central reveal that Robin (Kimberly McCullough) deals Jason’s already battered psyche yet another blow. Robin met Patient 6 on the Friday, November 17, episode of the daytime drama. Sonny sent Robin to meet Patient 6 and reassure him. Since Robin was well acquainted with Burton’s Jason, Sonny was confident she would be able to confirm his identity.

General Hospital Spoilers: Nov 20-22 –

P6 faces his past; Robin sees family; Jason turns to Monica #GH https://t.co/A2UoLtnJYc — TV Source Magazine (@TVSource) November 18, 2017

The two have an emotional reunion, with Patient 6 talking at length about his experience. Robin is won over. She is unreservedly convinced that Patient 6 is the real Jason, and she commits herself to helping to untangle the mess. Robin later meets Carly and confirms that she is absolutely convinced Patient 6 is the real Jason Morgan. She expresses regret that they allowed so many years to pass without questioning the current Jason’s identity. The next time Robin meets Patient 6, she wants to know how he is coping. Patient 6 assures her he’s got a grip on himself.

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for the week of November 20 tease that Robin’s encounter with Billy Miller’s Jason proves devastating, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry. Jason is distraught when it becomes clear that Robin has thrown in her lot with the enemy, and that she is not on his side.

Robin senses Jason’s deep hurt, but she realizes she can’t help the situation. She hopes instead that by helping to resolve the issue quickly both sides would be able to move on to the task of coming to terms with the truth about their respective identities, and face the challenge of achieving reconciliation.

Robin Uncovers New Shocking Info That Complicates Jason Twin Mystery

General Hospital spoilers tease that contrary to Robin’s expectation that her investigation would help to quickly resolve the Jason twin mystery in favor of Burton’s character, she uncovers new shocking information that complicates the picture and raises new questions.

