A Colossal Iphone X Model Is Coming This 2018 And It Features An Edge-To-Edge OLED Screen

The current iPhone X model is measured at 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) height, 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) width, and 7.7 mm (0.30 inch) depth. It also weighs 174 grams (6.14 ounces) which is lighter than the iPhone 8 Plus but is heavier than iPhone 8.

But come next year, the new iPhone X models will come with a 5.8 and a 6.5-inch edge-to-edge OLED display. The 6.5-inch model will also serve as the iPhone X Plus by taking the size of the previous iPhone Plus models. A 6.2-inch model will also be available but will only come in TFT-LCD, which will target low to middle-end smartphone markets, and it will also likely feature advanced cameras and a Face ID as well. This model will, however, be compromised with regard to its viewing experience as it will differ significantly as compared to the OLED displays for the 5.8 and 6.5-inch screens in order to achieve a cheaper price point.

The plan on 2018’s new iPhone X models was handed by Ming-Chi Kuo to investors. According to AppleInsider, “Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities issued a note to investors on Monday, a copy of which was obtained by AppleInsider, revealing that Apple has a 6.5-inch OLED iPhone on tap for launch in the second half of 2018.” It also stated that “This handset would presumably serve as a sort of ‘iPhone X Plus,’ taking the general size of a Plus-sized iPhone and adding an edge-to-edge OLED display.”

Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that Apple will boost its sales by a large margin because the supply chain of the company will be improved following the problems caused by the first iPhone X models. Kuo also reported that all iPhones in 2018 will ditch the Touch ID for the new Face ID. According to AppleInsider, Kuo expressed that “TrueDepth camera could create many innovative applications, Face ID being the most important of them.” He also noted that “If Face ID is well received by consumers after the launch of iPhone X, we believe it is more likely that 2018 all-new models will adopt TrueDepth camera and support Face ID.”

The next generation of iPhone X models will surely pack more features than the pioneer model. Stay tuned for further updates about this exciting iPhone X series.

[Featured Image by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images]