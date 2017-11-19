Kendra Wilkinson Rushed To The Hospital

Former Playboy Playmate Kendra Wilkinson has been rushed to the hospital. The mother of two shared the news with her Twitter followers a few hours ago, announcing she’d have to cancel her two Las Vegas shows tonight.

Kendra did not specify why she needed to go to the hospital, but it appeared as if her situation worsened after a few hours. About four hours ago, the model tweeted that she was “super sick” and was canceling her second showing of Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Guy tonight at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel. She seemed well enough at the time to perform in the early show of the evening but wasn’t feeling up to doing two.

Two hours after her initial tweet, Kendra apologized to her fans and said she would have to cancel both of her shows tonight. She let her followers know she was heading to the emergency room after not getting any better. She explained she was “hurtin [sic] bad,” and promised to make it up to those who had bought tickets to the shows.

Fans began to send well wishes to the actress, who responded to several of them. Kendra responded to friend Karla Hoffman, who hoped her friend would feel better and urged Kendra to take care of herself. The 32-year-old responded, “Hate it. Hurting so bad girl.”

Back in April, Kendra shared the news that she would be starring in a sexy production at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel. When speaking with E! News, she was beyond excited for her newest adventure.

Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Guy was a huge success in New York City and eventually made its way to Sin City. The show also stars Queer Eye For the Straight Guy alum Jai Rodriguez. The live show is based off a book of the same name by Dan Anderson and Maggie Berman.

The Girls Next Door star has yet to update her followers on her condition, but many fans are worried as it’s been a sad day in celebrity health.

The news of Kendra’s illness follows David Cassidy’s hospitalization and the deaths of AC/DC’s Malcolm Young, designer Azzedine Alaia, and Three’s Company‘s Ann Wedgeworth.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]