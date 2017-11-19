‘NCIS’ Canceled After Season 15? Here’s What The Latest Ratings Say

NCIS has slowly let go of their core cast members, with Pauley Perrette being the latest actress to have confirmed her departure from the CBS series. Fan-favorites Ziva (Cote de Pablo) and Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) have already left the series in previous seasons, and since then, some fans have started losing interest in the show. There’s a concern that NCIS will be canceled after Season 15. However, the latest ratings only show that the series is going stronger than ever.

Although neither producers, or CBS have officially announced a renewal, many are hopeful that NCIS will be renewed for more episodes in the future. After all, other core cast members, like Mark Harmon and Sean Murray, are still around. As for the ratings, CBS topped Tuesday ratings with NCIS Season 15 when it comes to total viewers (12.9 million viewers), maintaining its reputation as the most-watched TV program at 8 p.m, according to Nielsen ratings released on Wednesday.

The strong ratings only indicate that there are still so many people supporting the show and hoping to see more from NCIS. After all, the series will soon introduce a new character, McGee (Murray) and Delilah’s (Margo Harshman) baby. The upcoming episode of Season 15, titled “Ready or Not,” might feature Delilah’s birth. The team is busy with their Thanksgiving plans, but this will be put on hold as they will track down the suspect in the killing of Sloane’s (Maria Bello) close friend.

As the team works on finding the murderer, also an elusive international arms dealer, Abby steps in to help Delilah get to the hospital quickly. McGee is assumed to be out in the field to take care of an assignment, which left the quirky forensic scientist to do the job of transporting the expectant mom. Delilah will have her labor three weeks earlier than expected.

What’s more heartstopping in the coming episode of NCIS Season 15 is that the hospital that Delilah gives birth in was taken hostage by a gun-wielding man, believed to be the suspect that the team has been tracking down.

Check out the promo for NCIS Season 15’s next episode in the video below. Catch NCIS Season 15 on Tuesdays, 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]