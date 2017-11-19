Tiny Harris Furious That T.I. Spent $100,000 At Strip Club — Heading For Divorce After Reunion?

Tiny Harris is said to be livid that her husband, T.I., spent a whopping $100,000 with his pal, Diddy, at a strip club earlier this week, it’s been reported.

The singer, who has had her fair share in ups and down with T.I., was furious to learn about the huge splash the rappers made at the Ace of Diamonds strip club because it reportedly had gone against some of the things Tiny had wanted her husband to change about himself.

Tiny Harris had initially filed for divorce last December, stressing that she wasn’t going to put up with a cheating partner, but as the summer came to an end and T.I. and made multiple efforts to prove to her that he had changed, she gave him a chance.

And to now be seeing T.I. splashing so much money on strippers makes her feel as if the stories about him having changed for the better weren’t so true after all, evidently leaving her feeling agitated and upset.

Tiny Harris wishes that her husband was mature enough to know that spending money of that sort at a strip club is a waste — she doesn’t try to judge the 37-year-old’s ways, but it is an action that she simply finds unacceptable.

It goes without saying that the Xscape singer still wants her man to live his life to the fullest, and for the most part, she won’t judge him for things that she may not approve of, but to know that such a huge sum was spent on strippers makes her angry.

Just last week, during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Tiny Harris had made it known that her relationship with T.I. was still a work in progress.

It was noted that the couple is living together again, like one big family, but the work that it has taken to get them to that point has been challenging, to say the least.

The dark days still haven’t passed for TIny Harris and her husband, it seems, and to know that she’s reportedly upset about the money her man spent inside a strip club would only worsen the situation.

[Featured Image by Prince Williams/Getty Images]