Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez Already Living Together Amid Reports Couple Plan To Purchase New Home

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are practically already living together following their reconciliation last month, it’s been said.

The two, who reunited in October, following Gomez’s split from The Weeknd, have been inseparable since their get-together, having been spotted exploring Los Angeles and spending nothing but quality time together.

It’s been very important for Justin Bieber to show Selena just how much he has changed since their last breakup since he knows that getting back with Gomez now would probably be his last chance.

The twosome reportedly feels that they are meant for one another, but it goes without saying that the “Come & Get It” singer isn’t interested in playing games in her relationship with Justin Bieber, which he reportedly knows.

Moving in together has been one of the biggest decisions the couple has made, but it’s supposed to show how serious they are about being back together.

Now that Selena and Justin Bieber have some time away from their hectic careers, they want to embrace every moment together and really work on their romance, so that both parties are at a stage where they have built a strong foundation of trust.

It’s still very early on since Justin Bieber and Selena decided to give love another try, but they are both very serious about the romance and think that living together is one of the best decisions they could make.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Justin Bieber has plenty of essential items over at Selena Gomez’s home, like his toothbrush, because he knows he’ll spend the majority of his time at her place, so there’s always enough stuff for the singer if he needs it.

He doesn’t want to leave Gomez’s side — ever. Insiders reveal that Justin has become so attached to Selena again, which explains why the couple is constantly seen doing everything together, such as hiking, riding bikes and enjoying meals in Los Angeles.

Reports claim that Selena and Justin Bieber are in the early stages of looking for a place they can call a home of their own, seemingly hinting that their current situated cribs will be sold once they have found something that they like.

