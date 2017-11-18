T.I., Tiny Not Seen Together In Months, Divorce Back On?

Rap star T.I. and wife Tiny may not be headed for the happy ending that’s recently been rumored for them.

Bossip reported after widespread rumors of a reconciliation the on-again, off-again couple appear poised to let divorce proceedings play out.

During court proceedings earlier this month, the reality TV couple signed off on a consent order that paves the way for their case to continue, possibly leading to an agreement on “support, property, debts and custody.”

After a whirlwind period where the two seemed virtually inseparable, the pair haven’t been seen together in public in months, including at the rapper’s lavish September birthday party at Story nightclub in Miami.

T.I. has also been absent from all of Tiny’s recent Xscape tour dates, and neither has mentioned the other in any of their recent social media updates.

Tiny first filed for divorce in December 2016, citing “irreconcilable differences.” At the time, she said the two had been living apart and insisted there was little hope of the couple reconciling. Tiny’s petition also requested that T.I. make a full accounting of their money, property and investment accounts, and noted that she should be entitled to half of everything.

At one point the two were rumored to not only being growing closer, but thinking of sealing their rekindled union by adding a baby and possibly a new reality TV show to the mix.

Hollywood Life reported that the idea to add to the seven kids the couple already share was the brainchild of the “ASAP” singer, who seemed convinced it will only make them stronger as a couple.

“T.I. is feeling Tiny’s sexy curves so he gave her his credit card and told her to go on a shopping spree for new lingerie,” said a source. “Thanks to all her hard work, exercise, and dieting, Tiny has achieved what she is calling her ‘get-your-man-back body.'”

News of the couple’s reunion was sparked around the same time several media outlets reported the two were thought to be faking their renewed commitment for the sake of preserving their since canceled T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle family reality show.

Soon after that, Hollywood Life reported the two were rumored to have been plotting their reality TV return with a show about their reconciliation.

“They want it to be different from their last show and focused solely on them getting back together, maybe even with a vow renewal at the end of it,” said a source.

