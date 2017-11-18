Kim Kardashian And Beyonce Have Awkward Exchange At Serena Williams’ Wedding

Kanye West and Jay-Z have beef with each other, so it has spilled over between their wives, Kim Kardashian and Beyonce. For the first time, Beyonce and Kim had a face-to-face meeting while they both attended Serena Williams’ wedding this week in New Orleans.

According to Hollywood Life, fans know that Kanye West seems to be fighting with someone all the time. Whether it is Jay-Z or Taylor Swift, the drama always surrounds him. Because of that, Kim Kardashian is often brought into the drama also, as she stands by her man. Kanye has issues with Jay-Z, so that means Kim and Beyonce have issues also.

For the first time since the feud began, the ladies ran into each other at Serena’s wedding, which Vogue shared photos of the beautiful wedding. According to E! News, Beyonce and Kim were both standing at the VIP bar together. They both ordered glasses of champagne and seemed to put aside whatever issues they may or may not have with each other. They were cordial and just there to celebrate Serena Williams’ wedding to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian on Nov. 16. Thankfully for the happy couple and guests in attendance, neither Jay-Z or Kanye were in attendance.

As far as the fallout between Jay-Z and Kanye goes, it started a year ago when Kanye stopped in the middle of a show in Sacremento, CA to go on a rant about his “supposed friends.” There was a video posted on Twitter, where he talked about Beyonce not wanting to perform with him. He called Beyonce “great” in the same way he called Taylor Swift that, so fans took it as a diss.

From there, Kanye told Jay-Z to call him and talk to him “like a man.” Jay-Z went on TIDAL’s Rap Radar podcast and responded to the fallout. He basically said that Kanye’s actions hurt him.

While the guys had a fallout, it was nice to see the ladies put that aside and just celebrate their friend's wedding. They left the beef for the guys to work out and were cordial at the star-studded wedding.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]