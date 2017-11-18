Lena Dunham, who refers to herself a feminist is being called out as a hypocrite for supporting Girls writer Murray Miller over actress Aurora Perrineau who was a minor at the time of her alleged rape. Perrineau claims that Miller raped her when she was 17 and he was 35. But Lena Dunham says that she has insider knowledge that Miller is innocent, having worked with Miller for years on her show, Girls. Dunham says that she believes that Perrineau has “misreported” her case to the police as rape.

Lena Dunham and Girls showrunner Jenni Konner have issued a joint statement in support of Murray Miller questioning the truthfulness of Perrineau.

“While our first instinct is to listen to every woman’s story, our insider knowledge of Murray’s situation makes us confident that sadly this accusation is one of the 3 percent of assault cases that are misreported every year.”

Dunham explains that she supports people who have supported her, and Murray Miller is one of those people.

“I believe in a lot of things but the first tenet of my politics is to hold up the people who have held me up, who have filled my world with love.”

Supporting an accused rapist over a rape victim goes against all things that Lena Dunham has said in the past, including her assertion on Twitter that women never lie about rape.

“Things women do lie about: what they ate for lunch. Things women don’t lie about: rape.”

In a statement on Twitter, Lena Dunham explained that having worked with Murray Miller on Girls, she’s confident that he couldn’t have raped Aurora Perrineau, while still saying that she supports other women in Hollywood against their accusers.

Lena Dunham’s statement angered many on Twitter who called Dunham out for being a hypocrite. A.J. Delgado reacted to Dunham’s support for Miller.

“WHOA. Believe all women…. hm, well, hm, except when a friend of ours is the accused!”

Kayleigh Donaldson called Lena Dunham a hypocrite, suggesting that as long as a friend of Dunham was the alleged perpetrator, they must be not guilty.

“Go f**k yourself, Lena Dunham, you parasitic hypocrite. One rule for some, eh?”

Once again, Lena Dunham has proven to be a big heaping pile of trash, after stating that actress Aurora Perrineau was not raped by her friend, Girls writer, Murray Miller. What happened to believing all women? https://t.co/atlW9GvOHX pic.twitter.com/YVtn1xT1VS — The Root (@TheRoot) November 18, 2017

Asia Argento, one of the actresses who has accused Harvey Weinstein of rape has also reacted to Lena Dunham’s support of Murray Miller to express disappointment. Argento tweeted that ironically, Dunham sent her an email of support recently.

“You wrote me an email of support a few weeks ago and now you defend a rapist? WTF?”

Others on Twitter are suggesting that Dunham is only supportive of white women’s complaints of rape while eschewing those from women of color. Yesha Callahan of The Root alleges that standing up for an accused rapist over a victim is part of Lena Dunham and her hypocritical “feminism is for white women” philosophy.

“Now here’s where ‘feminism is for white women’ comes into play. Just recently, Dunham said that all women should be believed when it comes to accusations of rape. But apparently, that doesn’t apply to women who have allegedly been raped by her friends.”

But Callahan says that nothing from Lena Dunham surprises her because anyone who admits to sexually molesting their sibling is capable of anything. Dunham admitted in her memoir that as part of exploring her sexuality as a child she sexually molested her younger sister.

[Featured Image by Danny Moloshok/AP Images]