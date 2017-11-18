Jennifer Hudson’s Ex-Fiancé David Otunga Takes Legal Action In Custody Battle Over Son Following Split

Jennifer Hudson’s ex-fiancé David Otunga has taken legal action in the custody dispute over their 8-year-old son. On Friday, Otunga’s lawyer filed a petition to request that Hudson’s protective order be removed, as reported by People.

Jennifer Hudson announced on Thursday that she and her ex-fiancé David Otunga, 37, have split following a 10-year relationship. The 36-year-old singer, who shot to stardom on American Idol in 2004, requested and was granted an emergency order of protection from the retired wrestler. In her court documents, she accused Otunga of harassment and threatening behavior, along with the allegation that he pushed her inside their home.

The court documents also state that Otunga left a firearm and holster on their kitchen counter. The former wrestler said it was a movie prop, but Hudson says she believes he left it there to threaten and intimidate her.

In Otunga’s petition, he requested that the next court date for the custody dispute be moved from December 7 to November 21 so he can spend Thanksgiving with his son.

Shortly after Hudson was granted an emergency protection order, David Otunga denied all allegations of abuse and harassment through his lawyer.

“Mr. Otunga wants to make it very clear that he denies each and every allegation contained in that petition. Mr. Otunga is now and has always been the primary caregiver of the parties’ son,” David Otunga’s lawyer, Tracy Rizzo, said on Friday.

Rizzo also disputed Jennifer Hudson’s claims that Otunga got physical with her during a tense encounter on Wednesday inside their home.

David Otunga and Jennifer Hudson split amidst nasty custody battle which could involve WWE https://t.co/89gl7SzsqI pic.twitter.com/x7i4hZjYou — Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) November 17, 2017

“Ms. Hudson thought it was appropriate to have their son at a recording studio until 12:30 a.m. on a school night. Mr. Otunga’s only concern that evening was putting the child to bed so that he could be well rested for school,” David Otunga’s lawyer said. “At no time did Mr. Otunga ‘physically push’ Ms. Hudson as she has alleged. Everyone who knows Mr. Otunga in his personal life can attest to the fact that he is a highly educated, sophisticated, and non-violent man, and that his primary concern in life is caring for the parties’ son.”

Jennifer Hudson and her ex David Otunga's relationship went through a long engagement and a heartbreaking tragedy before they broke up. https://t.co/7bUDWgsAfu — E! News (@enews) November 17, 2017

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Jennifer Hudson claimed David Otunga called her multiple times while she was at a recording session past midnight. She didn’t pick up the phone, bolstering her ex’s suspicion that she is dating one of her producers. She claims that he then asked their son David to record the scene.

David Otunga, who is currently signed with WWE as a commentator for Raw, claims in his petition that Jennifer Hudson wasn’t always available to care for their child on account of her busy schedule. He further claims that he has always been the primary caretaker of their son and that he has always kept Hudson updated as to their child’s activities and whereabouts.

Otunga’s lawyer adds that Hudson filed a protection order against David so she can gain an advantage over him in their custody dispute over their son.

On Thursday, Jennifer Hudson’s rep told People that the couple has been in the process of ending their relationship for months.

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]