‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Does Sonny Love Will Horton Or Paul Narita? Freddie Smith Responds

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease a love triangle between Sonny Kiriakis and the two men in his life. Actor Freddie Smith was asked about his feelings for Paul Narita (Christopher Sean). While answering, how Sonny feels about Will Horton (Chandler Massey) was also discussed. Find out what was revealed about Sonny’s heart.

Paul knew that Will Horton was alive and kept it a secret. However, the truth eventually came out and Sonny felt betrayed. Once he knew about Will, Sonny went to go find his first husband. Even though Paul did finally come out and confess the secret, his fiance was in no mood to listen to excuses.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of November 20 reveal Sonny will come to Paul’s defense. When he tries to thank Sonny, though, he is reminded that not all is forgiven. So, how does the betrayal change things between the couple? Is there any chance of reconciliation? Soap Opera Digest asked Freddie Smith this question and the actor gave an interesting response.

“Sonny is in a very tough situation, because this is a man that he was about to marry. Sonny genuinely loves Paul. That’s not going away. But, right now, his heart is with Will.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also tease that both Paul and Will fight over Sonny in the future. Freddie Smith released this tidbit during the Days Of Days event last weekend. It is an impossible choice for Sonny because he cares about them both. At the same time, it was revealed that Will Horton has no memories, and the relationship is gone. Will’s mind is a blank slate, as the actor said. However, that doesn’t mean that the heart has forgotten the “WilSon” love.

Right now, Sonny is desperate to get Will Horton to remember. However, nothing he is doing works. In the near future, expect Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) to step in. She will convince him to return to Salem. She will also hypnotize him in two weeks, in hopes that his memories will come back. Unfortunately, it seems that nothing jogs his memory.

In a promo clip released on Twitter, a scene shows Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) going to extremes. She has Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) kidnapped. She tells him that he is the only person that can make her son remember. Only time will tell if her plan is successful or not.

Two generations of #DAYS power couples? Yes, PLEASE! ???? #Jarlena #WilSon ????: @deidrehall_official A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Sep 14, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.

[Featured Image by Chris Haston/NBC]