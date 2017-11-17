‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Is Jack Deveraux The Only Person Who Can Save JJ?

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that JJ Deveraux will be inconsolable in the days following the tragic shooting of Theo Carver. DOOL fans will watch as JJ has an epic breakdown, as he just can’t seem to get past the guilt he feels over shooting Theo. However, an unexpected person may be able to help him get his life back on track.

According to the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers and news, JJ will be a the darkest place of his life following Theo’s shooting. As DOOL viewers know, JJ fired his gun at Theo after believing that he was an armed and dangerous criminal who was trying to break into a building. JJ shot at Theo believing he had a gun, which he did not, and now Theo’s life is hanging in the balance. During this time, JJ will spiral into a deep depression and won’t be able to get over how much he has changed the lives of those closest to him, including his beloved girlfriend, Lani.

As JJ shuts himself off from the world, many people will try to pull him out of his sadness. JJ’s mother, Jennifer Horton, and his sister, Abigail Deveraux-DiMera, will likely do everything they can to get JJ to understand that while he may have pulled the trigger, Theo also has some blame in this, and the tragic situation was a terrible misunderstanding. However, JJ won’t be able to hear anything anyone says, and that’s when he’ll see the one person who may be able to help him, his later father, Jack Deveraux.

JJ and Jack didn’t get to spend much time together. Jack was often away from Salem, and JJ was in boarding school. In addition, Days of Our Lives fans know that JJ had a troubled childhood. He strayed down the wrong path more than once, but as an adult, he pulled his life together and eventually became a police officer. Now he’s facing another major challenge.

Although Jack has been dead for years, his spirit has returned in the past, and it looks like it will do so again to help his lost son find his way back into the light. During his life, Jack made many mistakes but continued to fight to right his wrongs. It seems that JJ could get that same fighting spirit from his father, and he may need to be reminded of that.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images]