‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Horton Goes On ‘Emotional Overload,’ Chandler Massey Teases What’s Next

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of November 20 reveal Will Horton will be stuck in the middle. His real mother, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), and his fake mom, Susan Banks (Eileen Davidson), will fight over the resurrected Salemite. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Chandler Massey discussed the storyline and what happens next. He teased that his character goes into “emotional overload” when things get intense.

Susan asks Will, who thinks he is EJ DiMera (formerly James Scott), to leave town with her. The young man is ready to go when Sami shows up. She makes a heartfelt plea for Will not to leave with the woman he thinks is his mother. Chandler Massey explained that his character is feeling overwhelmed with all the conflicting information. There is everything Susan has told him, and there are several people claiming something else.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that later, Will Horton walks into the bar. He is surprised to find Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) waiting for him. He gets further confused when Sonny calls Paul his fiance.

“It throws Will and convolutes the story even more because Will doesn’t understand why Sonny called him his husband, but now he finds out he has a fiance. It dings Sonny’s credibility in Will’s eyes a little bit.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Sonny brings a fact that nobody would know. Will has a scar, and he got it on the night Arianna was born. That is what makes him stop and think that these strangers might be right, and he could really be Will Horton.

Then, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) walks in and comes face to face with her grandson. A respected and experienced psychiatrist, Marlena knows not to push too hard. This works out in everyone’s favor. In Will’s eyes, Marlena is the only reasonable person out of all the Salemites.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that later, Sami and Susan battle it out over Will Horton. Then, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) convinces Ralph (John Enos) to tell Will the truth.

“Roger is someone that Will obviously trusts. So as soon as he says that, Will has to accept that it’s true. It’s complicated because Will still loves Susan. She and Roger were Will’s only companions for the last two years. The best way to describe his reaction is that he feels numb.”

Next, Susan Banks has a mental breakdown. It is difficult for Will to see her in that condition. Even though he now knows the truth, he has a bond with her. Then, Marlena convinces her grandson to come back to Salem. She says that there, he might be able to get some answers as to who he is.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.

