Blake Shelton Shows Off Sexy Humor, Gamely Reads Mean Tweets About His ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Title

Blake Shelton isn’t being bashful about his new matinee idol status. The country crooner is enjoying being the center of attention, despite getting bashed for his new–albeit unlikely–“sexiest man alive” title given by People Magazine. In a new video he made for his recent guesting on Ellen, Blake proved that he’s got a wickedly sexy sense of humor worthy of his new accolade.

“This is Blake Shelton, I’m backstage at the Ellen show and I’m just wallowing–celebrating–my People Magazine Sexiest Man Alive honor,” the 41-year-old singer began. He then went on to hilariously read mean tweets by his most avid Twitter trolls.

“I wanted to look at social media and see what’s being said out there by my ‘supportive’ people, so I just wanted to read you some of my favorite mean posts.”

“Woke up this morning to the news that Blake Shelton is the Sexiest Man Alive. RIP every sexy man in the world who died in the ‘Great Sexy Plague of 2017’ overnight. You will be missed,” one netizen wrote.

“Blake Shelton is sexy if you like a guy who’s always about to lean in and tell you about a hearty, healthy American dog food,” another tweet read.

In between the mean tweets, the 6-foot-5 Oklahoma native merely smirked at the camera in response and suppressed a few laughs. During his interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Blake further joked about being called “sexiest” at this point in his life.

“I have been fat and ugly my whole life. If only for one year I get to be sexy, I am going to milk this for every thing that it’s worth!”

According to People, Blake Shelton’s wit, humor, and sarcasm are exactly what make him sexy for a lot of women. And girlfriend Gwen Stefani definitely agrees.

“He’s perfect for it. Somebody that is funny and has a sense of humor is sexy — that’s the No. 1 thing,” Gwen told the publication.

“It’s all about the heart, and he has that big ol’ gigantic heart in there, so he’s quite an attractive human. I’m not the only one that thinks it!”

Gwen has been gushing about her beau’s Sexiest Man Alive title since People officially announced it on Wednesday. The No Doubt singer took to social media to brag about her man, and stated that she’s the “luckiest girl alive.”

It is worth noting that Blake Shelton is the first country artist to be hailed sexiest by the magazine and only the fourth one who isn’t an actor, Rolling Stone reported. He now joins the rank of other Hollywood heartthrobs, including last year’s Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Johnny Depp (2009), Hugh Jackman (2008), George Clooney (2006), Brad Pitt (2000), and Matthew McConaughey (2005). Interestingly, Blake’s The Voice rival Adam Levine was also hailed as People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2013.

“I can’t wait to shove this up Adam’s ass,” Blake jokingly told People.“As proud as I am and honored that you guys asked me, that’s really the only thing I care about.”

Aside from his new People feature, Blake Shelton is also enjoying the success of his latest album, Texoma Shore, which peaked at the top of the Billboard Top Country Albums this week. This is his sixth album to reach number one.

Blake is currently busy as a coach at The Voice Season 13 while also taping for the next season. On December 12, he will join Gwen Stefani on her Christmas special on NBC to perform their duet, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” He is set to embark on a tour to promote his album by February 2018.

