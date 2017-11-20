‘Sister Wives’ Canceled On TLC: Robyn, Janelle Planning To Divorce Kody Brown?

Sister Wives Season 7 has not yet been renewed on TLC despite the fact that the reality show aired its season finale last January. With the network remaining tightlipped about the show’s renewal or cancellation, many fans could not help but wonder whether there is some sort of behind-the-scenes drama going on between Kody Brown and his wives, Robyn, Janelle and Christine Brown. Are they planning to divorce him?

Sister Wives cancellation news are doing rounds on the Internet, as there have been no announcements made yet on the show’s future on TLC. Season 7 aired its finale last January with the second of the two-part finale episode entitled, “Tell All.”

This has led to speculations that TLC may no longer be interested in renewing Sister Wives for Season 8, as the network still has a host of other reality series that are doing well in the ratings like Little People, Big World, The Little Couple, 90 Day Fiancé and Counting On. Some fans, however, thought that there might be some truth behind the rumors that Kody Brown’s wives, Robyn, Janelle and Christine, are planning to divorce him.

As Hollywood Life states in an earlier report, Kody was pursuing another woman and trying to get her as his fifth wife. Robyn, who is Kody’s legal wife, has reportedly had enough of the TLC reality star’s insensitivity to her feelings and is threatening to divorce Kody. The Sister Wives star is said to have been wanting to divorce Kody for a long time, but it seems like she may have finally reached her limit.

Of course, one may question the validity of this report, as it also claimed that Robyn was pregnant with her third child with Kody, but their recent photos together proved otherwise. In Touch also notes that there doesn’t seem to be any proof of an ongoing rift between Kody, Robyn, Janelle and Christine, as a recent photo showed them hanging out together for a concert.

This doesn’t stop Sister Wives cancellation rumors from filling up the online web, though. Many fans are expressing views that the show should be canceled and the network should do a spinoff series without Kody in it. In the meantime, fans should sit still and wait, as TLC has yet to officially renew or cancel the show.

