Shannon Beador Starting Drama With Meghan King Edmonds Behind The Scenes?

Shannon Beador has wrapped another season of The Real Housewives of Orange County with her co-stars and it sounds like she’s happy that she can leave this season behind. Shannon learned that she and her husband would be separating this season after she felt like he had checked out. Beador revealed that she felt the split needed to happen, even though she gets emotional talking about it on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Throughout her split, some of her co-stars have been there for her and perhaps she’s realizing who her friends are. But on Instagram, Beador revealed that when she was on Watch What Happens Live recently, she forgot to mention Meghan King Edmonds as a friend. Now, she feels it is necessary for her to apologize.

According to a new Instagram post, Shannon Beador is now issuing a formal apology to her friend for not mentioning her during an interview, where Andy Cohen asked her about who her friends were. While she did mention Tamra Judge and Kelly Dodd, Shannon forgot to mention how Meghan King Edmonds had also been there for her. As a way to apologize, she pointed a photo of Meghan on Instagram, writing that it was indeed an honest mistake.

Perhaps she felt that Meghan would get upset with her if she didn’t get some credit for being there during their split. Meghan never really complained about not getting credit, but it is possible that Shannon wanted to set the record straight now, so it wasn’t a topic for discussion on social media or on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. It is interesting that Shannon is calling Kelly Dodd a friend, especially since they didn’t get along when the season began. But perhaps they have something to talk about now, as they have both separated from their husbands this season. Both ladies were unhappy in their marriages and while they took different approaches, they are both starting over. It is possible that they will both be back for an upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County and fans may want to tune in to the show for these new chapters for their lives.

Shannon Beador will return to Bravo next Monday when the reunion special starts airing for The Real Housewives of Orange County.

