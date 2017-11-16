Tamra Judge’s Daughter Sidney: ‘RHOC’ Viewers Hoping For Reunion Despite New Fallout

Tamra Judge revealed that she was hoping that she and Sidney would be able to work things out as Sidney has now graduated high school. On the Real Housewives of Orange County finale, Tamra revealed that she had a feeling that her daughter would come back to her so they could continue their mother-daughter relationship. Judge was overjoyed when she was invited to Sidney’s high school graduation, revealing that she felt this was a great first step for them. She revealed she was glad to get the invite so she could see her daughter graduate. But on the finale update, Bravo revealed that they had another falling-out after the cameras wrapped. It sounds like they don’t speak anymore.

According to a new Instagram post that had nothing to do with her daughter, Tamra Judge’s fans are sharing their thoughts on the entire scandal. Judge hasn’t said anything recently about her daughter and their troubled relationship. Maybe she wants to stay quiet because she doesn’t want to cause any more problems for herself and her daughter. Viewers weren’t told what their disagreement was about, and it is possible that Tamra will discuss it on the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion special. But whatever the reason, fans are hoping that Tamra will work out things out Sidney again.

I️ can always find a way to get dirty on vacation. ATV ride through the jungle with @eddiejudge #mexico #outdoorslife #atvriding A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Nov 7, 2017 at 8:55am PST

“Sorry to hear that you and Sydney had another falling out. I think you are a wonderful person and an awesome mom. I hope that one day this rift will be a thing of the past. Thanks for continuing to share with the world,” one of Tamra’s fans wrote on social media to her after learning about the new argument.

Many of Tamra Judge’s followers are hoping that they can solve their issues and move on, ideally with a new relationship between them. According to Bustle, the newest disagreement actually had to do with the graduation. Judge’s daughter supposedly asked her mother not to share photos from the ceremony on social media, as Sidney wanted this to be a private affair. However, Tamra shared photos with her fans and The Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars. Sidney was supposedly upset about it and wrote a lengthy Facebook post about it over the summer. In the post, she blamed her mother for choosing fame and money over her own daughter. Judge fired back, writing that she felt she was only good enough when Sidney wanted something, such as money for college.

Tamra Judge will probably return for another season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, but it is uncertain if she will have a relationship with her daughter when the show starts again.

