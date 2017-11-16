Brad Pitt Is Single And Free, Not Dating A Princess Or Rekindling Jennifer Aniston Romance

Brad Pitt might be a single man for the first time in over a decade, but that doesn’t mean he’s ready to mingle. The 53-year-old actor has been reportedly linked to a number of different women over the past few months – including Jennifer Aniston and the Princess of Monaco, Charlotte Casiraghi – but an inside source claims that Pitt isn’t dating anyone at the moment.

A source told Mirror that the rumors surrounding Pitt’s dating life are completely false and that he isn’t involved in a relationship. Pitt was rumored to have rekindled his romance with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, who is happily married to actor Justin Theroux.

He was also allegedly pursuing Charlotte Casiraghi, the granddaughter of Grace Kelly. In fact, the two reportedly shared a romantic evening together at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Despite all the rumors, the source was adamant that Pitt is still single.

Pitt is still in the middle of a nasty split with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, who filed divorce papers over a year ago. According to In Touch Weekly, Jolie recently hosted a massive Halloween party at her mansion in Beverly Hills and did not invite Brad Pitt to the festivities. An insider revealed that Jolie spent over $1,000 on the party and all of her close friends were in attendance, along with her six children.

The source also claims that Pitt was deeply saddened by the slight and wanted to be with his kids on Halloween. The insider then revealed that Pitt has been leaning on Aniston for support while he deals with the custody battle.

Although they have become good friends again, Pitt is not romantically interested in Aniston and doesn’t want to do anything that would jeopardize her marriage. Instead, Pitt just wants to nourish their friendship and views Aniston as somebody he can talk to in his time of need.

Pitt has not commented on the rumors surrounding his romantic life. The actor has made a lot of changes since Jolie shocked him with the divorce, and there’s no telling when Brad Pitt will decide to get back into the dating game.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]