‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Rumor: ‘Star Wars Battlefront 2’ Teases Snoke’s Secret Ordeal

As the much-awaited launch of Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi draws nearer, the excitement is brought to new heights especially with new information about the film coming out every day.

The latest detail that has everyone talking comes from Star Wars Battlefront 2—specifically during the ending of the game. Naturally, spoilers of the shooter’s plot will be discussed below so gamers who are yet to complete it are advised to read at their own discretion.

The cinematic epilogue scene saw a First Order officer make mention of “Project Resurrection,” which is something that they are working on and cannot afford to fail. A downloadable content (DLC) pack releasing just a day before Star Wars: Episode 8 hits the theatres will unravel the complete story.

In the official description of the Star Wars Battlefront 2 DLC, it is indicated that Iden Versio will learn of a “First Order conspiracy” that is set between the timeline of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

Unsurprisingly, a litany of speculations came out of the big revelation. The well-known Star Wars Theory, for one, said that the subject of this operation is none other than Supreme Leader Snoke.

Building upon the information provided by his trusted source that Snoke is a Force vampire, the YouTuber and ardent Star Wars watcher said that the ancient Sith will be regenerated to his full form in Star Wars: Episode 8 using Project Resurrection.

He explains that the device in his throne room that was briefly glimpsed in the latest Star Wars: Episode 8 teaser and is featured in The Last Jedi merchandise is his life support.

It is no secret that Snoke is in bad shape. The supreme leader appears to still be very weak—so weak that he just speaks to Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and the rest of his people through hologram in Star Wars: Episode 7.

In fact, Andy Serkis, the actor who does the motion capture and voice for the villain, teased in a recent interview with Business Insider that Snoke exhibits vulnerability in Star Wars: Episode 8.

Star Wars Theory points out that in some toys based on Snoke’s throne room, the design features what appears to be energy circulating it and powering it up. More intriguingly, it is directly hooked up to the throne he is sitting on. This mysterious device could be what is keeping him going as he waits for Project Resurrection to be completed.

If this is the case, there is still a long way to go for Project Resurrection to be in full effect considering that Snoke is still covered with injuries including a massive gash behind his head.

Star Wars Theory believes that the energy that powers up the device comes in the form of the life force of Force-sensitive individuals—Jedi in particular—who he kills and then feeds on.

For now, however, nothing is confirmed yet. This is all pure speculation so fans are advised to take it with a pinch of salt. Thankfully, Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi is only a month away so it won’t be long before the truth is revealed.

