‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Dina Needs Graham, Silver Fox Returns To Save Dina From Her Kids

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Graham Bloodworth (Max Shippee) was right when he told Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) that he was there for her and her kids wouldn’t do what she needed in the long run. Graham may be a liar and schemer, but he was right about what Dina’s kids would do when they found out about her Alzheimer’s Disease. By the end of the week, Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) discover their mother’s illness, and Dina needs Graham to save her from what comes next. In a surprising twist, Graham turns out to be Dina’s hero.

Ashley wants to lock Dina in a home

New Y&R spoilers from Soap Central predict that Ashley and Jack are heartbroken when they discover Dina has Alzheimer’s, but there’s more to come. The shocking truth that Dina is a firebug that burned down The Underground is still lingering. That, combined with Dina stabbing Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) convinces Ashley that her mother is a menace to Genoa City and a danger to herself. Ashley tries to convince Jack of that fact and begins making plans to put Dina into a care facility where she can be monitored.

Other Young and the Restless spoilers from She Knows Soaps reveal that Jack and Ashley keep Dina’s illness secret from the rest of the family as the Abbott clan sits down to Thanksgiving dinner. But the secret won’t last long because there is no telling what Dina will say. Dina’s disease is something that she’s known about for quite some time. Graham also knows all about it and had a pact with Dina that he would stay by her side as her mind fell apart. She didn’t want her family ever to know the truth.

Dina demands her kids bring Graham back

This week’s soap magazines offer insight on what comes next after Dina’s diagnosis is revealed and how she fights their plans. There is no way that Dina will accept Ashley shoving her into an old folks home. Dina wants Graham back and demands that her kids bring the silver fox back to town. In fact, Graham has been waiting in the wings, knowing Dina would need him. The reason Dina spun out of control was that Jack and Ashley took her from Graham, who was managing her condition and keeping her on track.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that’s why Graham wished Jack luck when he took Dina from him in Florida. Graham knew Dina would fall apart and wanted his benefactor to have a painful reminder of why she needs him. Jack and Ashley don’t want Graham back in Dina’s life, and Y&R spoilers say they want her to sign a new medical power of attorney. Dina refuses, and that leaves Graham with control over their mother as long as she’s in Genoa City since the document was signed there.

Max Shippee confirms Graham’s return

For any Y&R viewers hoping they had seen the last of the silver fox, forget it! Max Shippee confirmed Young and the Restless spoilers that Graham cracker is heading back to GC. On Tuesday, November 14, when a fan tweeted at him, “I wondered where Graham is,” the actor tweeted back, “There’s more to come people!!” and hashtagged it #GrahamCracker, a character nickname he’s hilariously embraced. The day before, Shippee shared a photo of him back on the Y&R set in wardrobe.

This Twi-pic showed Max Shippee looking at clothes for Graham, and he hashtagged it #onset and #GrahamCracker. It’s clear from these Young and the Restless spoilers that Dina and Graham are not done, and the Abbotts must accept the silver fox in their mother’s life as she struggles with her Alzheimer’s Disease. Even though Graham wanted revenge for Dina breaking up his family, he was honest when he said there was genuine affection for her in his heart. This will be evident soon.

Graham saves Dina from Ashley’s awful plans

Y&R spoilers hint that just as Ashley talks Jack into accepting putting their mother into a home, Dina reaches out to Graham, and he comes running to save her from this fate. It’s clear that Ashley and Jack aren’t willing to devote their days to caring for their mother as her mind disintegrates and the disease ravages her, but Graham is ready. That was the secret deal that Graham and Dina made when they first discovered back in Paris that she had Alzheimer’s Disease.

Battle lines are drawn today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/W8VLsdjh4o — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) November 14, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Graham pledged to see Dina through her ordeal to the bitter end, and that’s why she signed her fortune over to him. Dina knew that Graham was the only one devoted enough to see her through this. At the time, Dina never expected to reconcile with her children after she betrayed them, but even so, they are not ready to do what Graham will. Dina needs Graham in her life, and Ashley and Jack will soon accept this truth and endorse his return.

