‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kate Hides Vivian Alamain’s Involvement In DiMera Sabotage, Theo’s Shooting

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease Theo’s (Kyler Pettis) accident will continue to cause a lot of drama in Salem. Kate feels responsible for the entire incident even if it was JJ who pulled the trigger. Spoilers reveal that the entire incident can be linked back to Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel), who will make her debut within the month of November.

Chilling Revenge

Vivian is on her way back to Salem, and she will work her way towards her revenge list. Days of Our Lives spoilers tease she already started the first phase of her plan. The vengeful lady is behind the DiMera Enterprises sabotage. Kate has been trying to look for the culprit who cost the company millions of dollars. Theo decided to work undercover to find out who the villain is.

Kate is on top of Vivian’s list. Vivian knew the best way to get back at Kate is through DiMera Enterprises, and her strategy was spot on. Kate will be blamed for the losses sustained by the business, and spoilers suggest her competence will come into question. Vivian knows Kate values her position and reputation a lot, and hitting the company would be the most painful revenge.

Kate will blame herself for Theo’s critical condition, and she will feel guilty about everything. This issue together with the DiMera crisis is the ultimate punishment for Kate. Someone unrelated to her revenge might have been involved, but it’s unlikely for Vivian to shoulder the blame. In this case, Kate should have taken responsibility for everything. Unfortunately, there are things she would rather keep secret.

In the latest #DAYS, Kate tries to cover her tracks as Chad rips into Andre.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/W8lPAH0qgu — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) November 16, 2017

Smart Coverups

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal Kate will continue to stay quiet about her involvement with Theo. Even if Theo got shot because of his undercover mission, Kate will not say anything about it. Theo’s accident was a huge blow to her, but it is not enough for her to spill the truth.

While Salem reels from the shooting, Days of Our Lives spoilers tease Vivian will be an active observer. She will lurk and observe to see how everyone is doing, and she will keep a close eye on her target. She will find it enjoyable to see what Kate decides to do, and Vivian can always use the information she gathered at a future date.

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease exciting scenes ahead of the full-blown drama due to Theo’s condition and the town’s diverse opinions about JJ’s actions.

