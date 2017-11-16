Lee Min Ho And Suzy Have Ended Their Relationship

South Korean actor Lee Min Ho and singer-actress Suzy have ended their relationship. Both the stars’ agencies have confirmed the break-up without providing the real reason behind it. Lee Min Ho and Suzy officially confirmed that they were dating in March 2015.

A South Korean media outlet Ilgan Sports was the first to report about Lee Min Ho and Suzy’s split. An entertainment industry insider told the media outlet that the two recently called it quits. The stars’ agencies initially refused to deny or confirm the news, saying that they were looking into it. Now JYP Entertainment and MYM Entertainment have confirmed the report.

In its statement, JYP Entertainment, Suzy’s management agency, said that Lee Min Ho and Suzy have decided to remain good friends after their break up. Lee Min Ho’s agency, MYM Entertainment, said that they were unable to confirm the reason behind the break-up as it was a personal matter, according to Korea Boo.

“It is true that they both broke up recently. The reasons and exact time period is a personal matter so we cannot confirm that. Please understand.”

Ever since Lee Min Ho and Suzy confirmed that they were dating, there was much speculation about whether they were a forever couple or it was just a fling. And from time to time, there were rumors that the two had pulled the plug on their relationship. At the time, the couple denied such rumors and hinted that their relationship was growing stronger.

In August of last year, the two, via their respective agencies, had called rumors about their break up false, saying that they were still meeting and dating each other. Earlier in April, Lee Min Ho and Suzy reportedly celebrated their two-year anniversary with close friends.

Suzy is part of K-pop idol group miss A, which was formed in 2010 with four members. There are rumors that the idol group may disband soon as two members Min and Jia have quit the group. Suzy is expected to focus on her solo activities going forward. She recently wrapped up filming of her Korean drama While You Were Sleeping.

And Lee Min Ho, who was last seen in The Legend of the Blue Sea (2016-2017), is currently serving his two-year mandatory military service. In May, he began working as a public service worker at the Gangnam office in Seoul.

[Featured Image Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images]