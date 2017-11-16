Carolina Panthers News: Cam Newton Named NFC Offensive Player Of Week

The Carolina Panthers’ Cam Newton and New England Patriots’ Tom Brady were each recognized for their past week of work within the NFL. Newton was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, while Brady received the honor for AFC players. With the latest win, Newton continues to make franchise history for Carolina as he tries to lead his team back towards another Super Bowl appearance.

As reported by the Panthers.com website, the NFC Offensive Player of the Week honor was the ninth time Cam Newton has won the award in his career which is a franchise high for the Carolina Panthers. It also marked Newton’s first time winning it since 2015. That was the same season he tied Tom Brady for the most honors in a season with five of them. Cam Newton also won NFL MVP in that 2015 season.

Newton played in the Monday Night Football game against the Miami Dolphins just a few days ago. In the team’s 45-21 win, he recorded four touchdown passes and also rushed for 95 yards. Newton also completed 21-of-35 passes thrown with no interceptions or sacks in the performance. For the season, he’s thrown 2,332 yards and 14 touchdowns while rushing for another 436 yards and four touchdowns.

Over in the AFC, the New England Patriots’ Tom Brady was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week. Brady threw 266 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. The Pats QB had a 25-for-34 passing performance in his team’s 41-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday night.

Despite Cam Newton’s solid play lately, it was recently reported that his odds to win NFL MVP have slid to the point he wasn’t among the top 10 players listed at one popular sportsbook. Other quarterbacks including Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles, Tom Brady of the Patriots, and Alex Smith of the Kansas City Chiefs were among top contenders.

Still, Cam Newton has the team in a good position as they head towards the final stretch of the season. The Carolina Panthers are now 7-3 for the season and continues to hold onto second place in the NFC South division. Only the New Orleans Saints (7-2) have a better record in the division. Carolina is slated to take on the New York Jets next Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

