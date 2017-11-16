‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Lani Dumps JJ, Rafe Helps Hope, Chad’s Revenge On Andre, Will Horton Hypnotized

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of November 27 reveal it will be all about relationships. Some will go their separate ways, others will get closer again, then there are family members determined to get revenge. Also, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) will be hypnotized in an attempt to recover his memories.

One major storyline in Salem right now is JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) shooting Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis). Even though the detective had no idea he was chasing after Theo, the damage has been done. The young man was shot and the bullet was dangerously close to his aorta, a part of the heart. Undergoing a risky surgery, Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams) and Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth) Evans are doing everything they can to save Theo’s life.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Theo will be paralyzed. While dealing with this, and Abe Carver’s (James Reynolds) rage, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) is trying to keep it together. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the actress explained that Lani is struggling with so many emotions. It is reported that in two weeks, Lani will break up with JJ, most likely over the shooting incident.

To complicate matters, it was teased that one Salemite gets pregnant. Many are speculating that it is Lani. Plus, there might be a “who’s the daddy” story when she gets close to Eli Grant (Lamon Archey).

As fans saw on yesterday’s episode, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) heard about Theo’s injuries. Before rushing to the hospital, he nearly attacked Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis). He blamed his brother while Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), the real guilty party, stood there saying nothing. It sounds like Chad will continue to assume that Andre is responsible for the shooting. It is teased by Twitter user @nicholsevansfan that Chad DiMera takes action against his sibling.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that “Rope” break up. However, that doesn’t mean the two will stop caring for one another. Despite fighting over JJ’s shooting, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will end up helping Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso).

It is also teased that Will Horton will still be dealing with memory loss. Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) wasn’t able to get him to remember anything. He will see his daughter, Ari, which provides a tiny spark. However, it is not enough to make the resurrected Salemite remember his past. This is when Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) decides to hyponotize her grandson.

[Featured Image by Chris Haston/NBC]