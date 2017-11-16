Nicki Minaj: Safaree Samuels Drools Over ‘PAPER’ Magazine Cover, Hoping For Reunion After Two-Year Split?

Nicki Minaj broke the internet earlier this week when she unveiled the official cover for her PAPER magazine spread.

The photographs, which are very explicit, quickly started to trend on all social media platforms, making it a clear win for the publication, who had already branded the photo shoot as one of their most daring yet.

Following the official photos being published online, it didn’t take long for Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend, Safaree Samuels, to make it known just how beautiful he thinks his former flame looks.

Upon posting the photos of the photo shoot on her own Instagram account, Safaree is reported to have commented on numerous occasions, joking that the way she was dressed for the cover is how he had imagined her to dress up for him when they were together.

Another comment Samuels left on Nicki Minaj’s Instagram showed several heart emojis being placed underneath the photo, insinuating that he still has feelings for the “Starships” hitmakers and would most likely consider a reconciliation.

Showing just how uninterested she is by her ex-boyfriend’s remarks, Nicki Minaj ended up commenting on her own photo by tagging rumored lover, Nas, and adding a heart emoji.

After that, Safaree chose not to comment on the photo again, presumably having gotten the message that Nicki Minaj isn’t interested in getting back with the man she spent ten years of her life with.

Nicki and Safaree infamously called it quits in 2014 following reports that the music producer had cheated on the 34-year-old on multiple occasions and Nicki simply wasn’t going to stick around and accept that.

Since then, Samuels has made headlines, claiming Minaj owes him money and royalties for songs he claims to have written for previous albums.

Anyway, I’m stopping bags like the TSA. Listen up u lil btchs, this a PSA A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Nov 13, 2017 at 11:33am PST

A lawsuit was filed, with the reality star adding that he’s owed millions in revenue from all the songwriting and producing he contributed to on songs that have since earned platinum plaques.

Nicki Minaj has remained absolutely quiet about the lawsuits Safaree had filed against her, but one thing is for sure — Nicki has little to no interest in getting back with her former partner.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]