‘AGT’ Winner Darci Lynne Farmer Wows Crowd With Italian Opera At Las Vegas Show, Where Is She Playing Next?

After winning Season 12 of America’s Got Talent this past fall, 13-year-old Darci Lynne Farmer recently finished her stint at Las Vegas’ Planet Hollywood, debuting an awesome new song.

As the Inquisitr reported in September, ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer won the $1 million prize this past season of AGT after wowing the audience and judges with her amazing skills. When the youngster told reporters that she was going to give some of her prize money to her church, people gained even more respect for the young star.

As a reward for winning the popular talent show, Darci Lynne, along with runner-up Angelica Hale, dance group Neon Balance, and comedian Preacher Lawson, recently performed at the America’s Got Talent 2017 Las Vegas show from November 2 through November 5. According to Gold Derby, the show was only supposed to last for three nights, but due to popular demand, a fourth show was added. The Los Angeles Times reports that tickets were such a hot commodity that after the shows sold out, tickets were available for resale starting at a whopping $350.

For fans not fortunate enough to go to the Las Vegas show for themselves, Darci shared a preview of one of her new songs with her puppet, Petunia, on Facebook. In the November 8 post, Darci Lynne told fans that her newest song was “so much fun to sing,” before sharing a clip from the performance.

The pint-sized star’s fans went crazy over the latest song and shared the video over 15,000 times. The post gained another 32,000 likes as well as countless comments from fans who simply couldn’t believe what an incredible talent the 13-year-old has.

“If I could have, I would have hit the ‘wow’ button along with the ‘love’ button. You are truly incredible Darci Lynn!”

“Darci, you are one in a million! You have more talent than a lot of big names today,” another fan said.

I’m overwhelmed & thrilled by the demand, so if you missed out on the first two shows, here’s your chance! I’ve added a 3rd show! Tickets go on sale Monday. A post shared by Darci Lynne (@itsdarcilynne) on Nov 10, 2017 at 7:00am PST

With over 690,000 Facebook followers, it’s easy to see that Darci Lynne is a rising star. If you’re a fan of Farmer, she will be appearing next in Oklahoma City at The Criterion for a 2 p.m. show and a 6 p.m. show on December 16. Like her Las Vegas show, demand was so high that another show was added to the mix at 2 p.m. on December 17. Tickets can be purchased on the Ticket Master website and everything appears to be selling quickly.

According to her website, Darci Lynne does not have any shows slated for 2018 as of yet, but it’s probably only a matter of time before she makes her next move.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]