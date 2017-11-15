‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Hilary Exposes Chelsea On GC Buzz, Abby & Scott Have Sex & Regret It

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Thursday, November 16, tease that Billy (Jason Thompson) hangs out with Dina (Marla Adams) at Crimson Lights. Dina will ask Billy if Jack (Peter Bergman) put her up to keep her company. Paul arrives, and Sharon (Sharon Case) informs him that Dina said that she didn’t go inside Roadside, suggesting it could be a business.

According to She Knows Soaps, Paul asks Dina if she has more information about Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) whereabouts. At first, Dina had no information, but she suddenly recalls hearing Abby’s voice in the car. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that she explained that they went into a building named Roadside. Sharon finds Roadside Storage in the area.

In the storage unit, Abby and Scott (Daniel Hall) are naked under a blanket. They laid on the floor upset with themselves for having sex. As they get dressed, they agree to never talk about it again. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby assures him she is on birth control.

Abby finds a list of the companies Zack (Ryan Ashton) controls and the properties he uses safe houses. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Abby feels disgusted, noting that she cannot believe she had sex with Zack.

#YR CDN Recap: The Hilary Hour exposes Chelsea as Jordan's partner in crime https://t.co/tC48y36vJZ pic.twitter.com/OdriW5QygI — Candace Young (@CandaceLYoung) November 15, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) arrives at Phyllis’ (Gina Tognoni) house. She complains that her neighbor has his music really loud. Jordan was going to confront her for helping Hilary (Mishael Morgan) search his room. Phyllis apologizes for Billy ruining their fun the other night. Jordan offers to continue where they left off, but she refuses, stating she no longer trusts him.

At GC Buzz, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) blasts Hilary for exposing Jordan on her show. Hilary suggests that Chelsea should thank her for not throw her name into the mix. Jordan arrives and demands Hilary air a retraction about him. He lost his job, and no one will trust him now.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Hilary goes on air and takes a call from an elderly woman named Connie Wood, who reveals Jordan and a woman scammed her. The picture of the woman who conned her was Chelsea. Connie said that she paid them a bunch of money, adding that some of her friends paid them, too.

TOMORROW ON #YR: Is help on the way for Abby and Scott? https://t.co/HID00Incih pic.twitter.com/YZ793lAjbT — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) November 15, 2017

Nick watches the GC Buzz show and lets out a big sigh. Noah (Robert Adamson) suggests maybe it wasn’t Chelsea in the picture.

Phyllis walks out of her apartment to leaves to go to the club. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Billy meets her in the hallway and he asks her if he left his music on too loud in his apartment. Apparently, he bought the apartment next door to her.

Sharon and Paul arrive at the storage unit, only to find it empty. Sharon sees Scott’s tie, so they know he was once in the unit.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]