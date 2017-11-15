The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter Will Transform Hogwarts Castle For The Christmas Season

Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, revealed some big plans for The Wizarding World of Harry Potter earlier this year. The theme park will get a Christmas makeover just before Thanksgiving, transforming Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade Village. Now it’s been revealed that Hogwarts castle will also receive a huge transformation using the latest technology.

According to the Universal Studios blog, Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade Village will be dressed in garland, twinkle lights, and Christmas decor. There will be plenty of fake snow, in addition to new holiday foods and festive entertainment.

For the first time, this year at Universal’s Island of Adventure, projection-mapping technology will be used to transform Hogwarts Castle. Harry Potter’s famous school will become illuminated with red and green lights, candles, and other festive accents.

The blog stated visitors will see students flying around on broomsticks, building snowmen, and ghosts singing Christmas carols. “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts” will air several times during the evening, and the blog emphasizes the best viewings will be when it’s completely dark outside.

The Wizarding World will also transform its famous Frog Choir found in Hogsmeade Village, who will now sing traditional Christmas carols, in addition to special Hogwarts edition songs. The frogs will sing “Christmas at Hogwarts,” “We Wish You A Merry Christmas,” “The Most Magical Yule Ball of All,” and “I Cast a Spell On Father Christmas.”

Potterheads can then take the Hogwarts Express over to Diagon Alley, where the famous Celestina Warbeck will be singing her own holiday tunes. The sorceresses will sing “Nothing Like a Holiday Spell,” “Accio Christmas,” “My Baby Gave Me a Hippogriff for Christmas,” and “A Witch and Wizard’s Wintry Wondrous Land.”

Most importantly, warm butterbeer will be served. The popular Harry Potter beverage is normally served cold, or frozen in slushie form. Loyal Potterheads can now travel through Diagon Alley with a warm, cozy beverage.

Many of these same events will be paralleled at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios Hollywood. The festivities will run from November 18-January 6.

As an extra Christmas gift, every single Harry Potter movie will be able to stream for the first time ever on the same platform starting January 1. HBO GO and HBO NOW will feature all eight films, in addition to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

[Featured Image by Universal Orlando Resort/Getty Images]