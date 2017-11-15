‘Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Cane & Hilary’s Growing Bond Sparks Jealousy, Lily-Hil Battle Heats Up!

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) and Cane Ashby’s (Daniel Goddard) bond will spark jealousy. They had supported each other when they joined forces to keep Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) and Jordan Wilde (Darnell Kirkwood) apart. After a few months, Hilary and Cane have become close pals, and it’s pretty much a given that Lily will have a huge problem with their friendship.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Hilary offered Cane a listening ear on Wednesday, November 15, episode. She encouraged him and listened as he expressed his concerns for his newborn son. Hilary admitted that she might not have been the best friend to Juliet (Laur Allen), she noted that she feels sadness over her passing.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that if Hilary and Cane’s relationship develops into a romantic relationship, the Y&R viewers can expect to see Lily pitch a fit. She will not like her estranged husband having any type of relationship with someone she considers her enemy. In fact, she would probably feel it is a betrayal if he dared cross the line with Hil.

Hilary has established a bond with Mattie (Lexie Stevenson). Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Hilary could use Mattie to gain Charlie’s (Noah Alexander Gerry) support of her and Cane’s relationship if it would come to that.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest Hilary will eventually cross Cane, too. She is a schemer and will end up betraying Cane’s trust. At this point, Cane believes that his divorce is moving forward. He refused to accept that Lily would ever give him another chance.

It’s pretty likely that once Lily discovers that Cane and Hilary are growing closer, she will speak up and warn her estranged husband to be careful around her former step-mother. Y&R spoilers state that she will likely feel jealous that Cane decided to take up a relationship with Neil (Kristoff St. John) and Devon’s (Bryton James) ex-wife.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Hilary could use Cane to dangle in front of Lily just to make her jealous. She knows that Lily wouldn’t want Cane to be with her and she will probably use it to get the upper hand on Lily. However, Hil better watch her back, because Lily won’t take that without striking back.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

