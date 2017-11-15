FKA Twigs Spotted In Los Angeles As Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart Share ‘Twilight’ Memories

This week, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were spotted hanging out in Los Angeles and fans started to wonder if the two will have a run-in. Now, it looks like Robert’s ex-fiancee, FKA twigs, is also in town. Considering that Good Time actor and his two ex-girlfriends are all in the same city, some drama may be inevitable.

This past weekend, the 31-year-old British actor was seen grabbing lunch with his friends in Studio City, California, a neighborhood of Los Angeles that Kristen Stewart is often sighted in. He has been on the road for the past few months, at first promoting Good Time and later reaping awards and recognition for his performance in the new movie.

That same weekend, the Personal Shopper actress was seen in the same west coast city, heading to a spa with a friend. While Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were not seen together, the fact that he recently broke up with FKA twigs and that he is hanging out near her has renewed interest in the old Twilight couple.

And now, FKA twigs, who has been busy recording her new album, has also been spotted in the City of Angels, in her usual dramatic outfit consisting of “wearing a black and white top with lavishly lace-frilled cuffs,” according to Just Jared.

To make things more interesting, Kristen and Robert have recently reflected on their Twilight days, revealing that they have no hard feelings despite the heartbreaking split that they had to endure at the end of the franchise.

“Every part that I’ve ever played has shaped me in such a significant way,” Kristen said according to Just Jared.“I know from an outsider’s perspective you might have something to say about that like in general. But I kind of view it as every other thing that I’ve invested in and really loved. And I’m lucky to have had that experience.”

The Good Time actor also gave his two cents about the legacy of Twilight films and how they will continue to affect the movie industry.

“They’re such odd, specific movies. And they became so mainstream,” he said to Parade. “Even now, I don’t know anything else like it. It’s essentially a romance. I like romantic movies. But whenever you try to find one, people are like, ‘Oh, no one goes to see romantic movies.’ But what about Twilight? It seems to me like such an anomaly. It’s still quite a unique story, and even the audience is unique.”

As the stars of Twilight reflect on how the movies changed them, FKA twigs has been revealing a more personal side of herself on Instagram. While most of her posts are geared towards promoting her work and artistic perspectives, her newer posts show her day-to-day life.

Single life isn’t slowing down @FKAtwigs in the slightest. https://t.co/kh0c8thxsR — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) November 14, 2017

Check out the singer putting some time in the gym.

these legs are never shy to evolve with you, who wants to play? A post shared by FKA twigs (@fkatwigs) on Oct 25, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

She also was spotted with a French male model right around the time breakup rumors started to emerge.

