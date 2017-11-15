Watch Kim Kardashian Finally Address Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancies [Video]

Kim Kardashian is finally speaking out about all those swirling rumors claiming that her two sisters, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, are both pregnant for the first time – and the reality star seemingly confirmed all the baby news without actually saying too much at all.

After staying mum on the reports since they began swirling around the famous family in September, Kim appeared to confirm that both Khloe and Kylie are, in fact, pregnant without explicitly making the news official during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on November 15.

According to Us Weekly, after revealing on the popular daytime talk show that her third child with husband Kanye West – who is currently being carried by a surrogate – is a baby girl, Ellen then took the opportunity to probe the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star on her sisters’ big baby news.

Rather than officially confirming all the swirling rumors once and for all, Kardashian instead certainly didn’t deny that both Khloe and Kylie will soon become moms for the first time. However, she seemingly made an excuse as to why she can’t give a definitive yes or no answer when it comes to whether or not Kardashian and Jenner are both pregnant right now.

“Alright, I’m going to break it down,” Kim said when DeGeneres brought up her two sisters’ reported pregnancies on her show. “This is how we work in the family, when there are lots of rumors, we have these family group chats and we threaten each other’s lives if we speak for the other one.”

“So, for the safety of my life,” she continued to Ellen, seemingly suggesting that there is news to share but she just can’t share it right now. “We just decided there is so much that goes on that we respect each other’s right to speak for themselves.”

“So I will speak about myself,” Kim then added, referring to her own baby news after it was confirmed that her and Kanye’s surrogate was pregnant earlier this year, “and hopefully they can come on [the show] and address whatever rumors you might have.”

Take San Fran…? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 23, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

While Kim didn’t technically confirm that either of her sisters are pregnant during her latest Ellen interview, a number of fans took her coy response to pretty much be a confirmation, without actually saying the exact words, that Khloe and Kylie are pregnant but just aren’t ready to reveal all just yet.

Kardashian’s coy response to the pregnancy question on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week almost mirrored her mom Kris Jenner’s recent coy talk about the pregnancies in October. Kim’s mom also strongly hinted that both her daughters are expecting their first children without actually saying that Khloe and Kylie are actually pregnant.

But while Kim and company are all staying tight-lipped, numerous outlets have confirmed that both Jenner and Kardashian are pregnant despite the two and their famous family members all staying very quiet when it comes to their big news.

While it’s not clear exactly when the two will finally come clean and confirm once and for all that they’re both pregnant, reports suggested earlier this month that Jenner could be waiting until the family release their annual Christmas card to finally debut her bump and officially reveal to the world that she’s about to become a mom at 20-years-old.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]