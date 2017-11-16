Brad Pitt Obsesses On Angelina Jolie And Kids’ Custody, Hopes To Spend Thanksgiving With Shiloh Jolie-Pitt?

Angelina Jolie has stolen the headlines in the months since she filed for divorce from Brad Pitt. Stepping out on the red carpet with Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Jolie has become the breakout Brangelina star. Now, however, Brad seems ready to take back the media, with new reports emerging about Pitt’s rumored obsession when it comes to custody of the kids and Angelina.

Brad Pitt Counts Thanksgiving Blessings As He “Fixates” On Custody

Brad has plenty to be thankful for this year. In the 14 months since the divorce bombshell exploded, Pitt has become sober, focused on boosting his film career and co-parenting with Jolie. But along with his gratitude comes determination about the children that he and Angelina Jolie share, an insider told Us Weekly.

“The dad of Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne is also fixated on cementing his custody arrangement with Jolie.”

The source revealed that as Thanksgiving approaches, Brad has renewed his determination to achieve a “fully resolved” custody arrangement and divorce. Pitt wants the “situation” finalized not just for himself but for “the sake of the whole family,” added the insider.

Brad Pitt Celebrates Sobriety With Romances?

Brad has discussed his pride in becoming a sober man after giving up booze. Pitt admitted the changes in his health.

“I’ve got my feelings in my fingertips again.”

The insider revealed that Brad is primarily focusing “on work and shooting a movie” when it comes to his professional life. As far as his personal life is concerned, however, Pitt has faced rumors about his romances as Jolie has stepped out with their kids on the red carpet.

Brad has been linked to three different women recently, with reports claiming that Pitt has been given a second chance of love with Jennifer Aniston even as he romances Ella Purnell and Charlotte Casiraghi, as the Inquisitr reported.

But when it comes to Brad’s priority list, his children rather than romance are in first place, according to the source.

Angelina Jolie Calls Split “Painful” As Brad Pitt Dates

However, Pitt hasn’t totally given up dating even though finding a new forever love reportedly isn’t a high priority. The insider also denied the rumors that Brad is dating Monaco royalty Charlotte Casiraghi. Another source, however, told Us Weekly that Pitt is dating again.

“[Brad Pitt] may have gone on a couple of dates.”

Overall, Brad is “focused” on the children. The insider also described his life as “in a much better place.” But while the situation in general is better for Pitt, Jolie has been candid about the pain of the split.

“None of it’s easy. It’s very, very difficult, a very painful situation, and I just want my family healthy,” emphasized Angelina.

She also discussed the kids, revealing that they are “getting better.” Jolie said that the children help her “so much,” describing the six kids as a “unit” with their famous mom. The 42-year-old actress praised Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt as the “best friends I’ve ever had.”

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Ready For New Beginning: Will Couple Reunite On Thanksgiving?

Reflecting on her life, Angelina described what the children have meant to her.

“Nobody in my life has ever stood by me more.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have traveled a long road since tying the knot in 2014 after enjoying a romance for 10 years. Their split has been linked to an alleged situation on a private jet that included one of their sons, Maddox.

Although the FBI subsequently investigated child abuse allegations against Pitt, he was cleared. An insider told Us Weekly that the estranged couple went from being “contentious” to talking “cordially again in March.”

“They are in a place where they can put anger or hurt aside to focus on their children and how they plan to co-parent,” said the source. “It’s been a difficult time for Angelina, and both are now willing to move forward and begin the next chapters of their lives.”

Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Custody Questions

The International Business Times pointed out that in the wake of Pitt’s and Jolie’s “messy breakup,” questions about the custody still remain. Angelina and Brad have lived separately for more than a year. Now, with life reportedly calmer, an insider quoted by the publication revealed Pitt’s goals for his kids.

“[Brad Pitt] wants to resolve the children’s custody with his estranged wife.”

Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne are currently living with Jolie. The children reportedly have also spent some time with Brad. But it’s Angelina who has been seen in public with the kids.

In August, Jolie took Shiloh and Vivienne to Target. She also was seen taking her two youngest daughters as well as her youngest son, Knox, on a shopping spree to Toys R Us. In addition, Angelina has made multiple red carpet appearances with the children.

As for Thanksgiving and holiday plans, numerous reports have claimed that Jolie and Pitt are battling over whether the kids will spend Thanksgiving with Angelina or Brad. But an insider told Gossip Cop that those tales about Brangelina’s kids and holiday plans are false.

“For the sake of the kids’ privacy, no one in his camp was discussing holiday plans and if a schedule had been worked out,” summed up the insider.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images]