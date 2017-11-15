Black Friday 2017 Smart TV And HDTV Deals – TV Sales At Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Kohl’s, Costco, Dell, More

If you are looking for a smart TV or HDTV deal this year, the Black Friday 2017 newly released ads are highlighting many deals on all sizes and brands of HDTVs and smart TVs from the big stores like Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Kohl’s, Costco, Sam’s Club, BJ’s, and Dell. The prices on smart TVs have taken a big dip since they were first introduced a few years back and the Black Friday ads have taken that dip even lower, which works very well for the budget minded consumer.

You can get a 38-inch smart TV for $125 this year. The same goes for HDTVs, you can buy a 32-inch HDTV for as low as $90 during the Black Friday sales for 2017.

If you are wondering what the benefits of owning a smart TV vs. the traditional HDTV, you are not alone. The smart TV offers access to the internet where channels like Netflix, Hulu, Pandora, and AmazonPrime Video dwell, reports Tom’s Guide. A smart TV, once connected to your wifi, will grant you access to these popular services at a click of your remote.

Since a smart TV connects you to the internet you can access YouTube and watch those hysterically funny videos that everyone is talking about or catch the clips that have gone viral online. You can design a project with a DIY Youtube tutorial video from your big screen smart TV vs. a smaller screen from your laptop, tablet or cell phone.

Services like Netflix and Hulu are included on your smart TV screen, as well as apps for Facebook and YouTube, but as Tom’s Guide reports, while “most smart TVs support such popular services as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Pandora,” some sets only “offer only a handful of apps that rarely change.” Other smart TVs offer several numerous screens that hold an “array of services.”

With the smart TV technology offering more on today’s TVs than ever before and now that prices have come down to a jaw-dropping level, the Black Friday 2017 sales on smart TVs are worth exploring. The same holds true for the traditional HDTV. Below are some of the best deals on Smart TVs and HDTVs during the Black Friday 2017 sales.

According to the Consumer Reports, these are the best Black Friday smart tv and HDTV deals for 2017 listed below.

Walmart:

39-inch Element 1080p smart TV — $125

32-inch TCL Roku TV — $135

43-inch Vizio 1080p smart TV — $198

55-inch Sharp 4K UHD smart TV– $298

40-inch Samsung 4K smart TV — $328

49-inch LG 4K smart TV — $328

58-inch Samsung 4K UHD smart TV — $598

Target:

32-inch HDTV — $90

40-inch Element 1080p smart TV — $180

43-inch Polaroid 4K 120Hz smart TV — $230

49-inch TCL 4K Roku TV — $350

55-inch Westinghouse 4K UHD TV — $250

Best Buy:

32-inch 720p Insignia TV — $100

55-inch Toshiba 4K UHD TV smart TV — $280

60-inch Sharp 4K UHD smart TV — $550

65-inch Samsung 4K UHD smart TV — $750

Kohl’s:

55-inch Haier 4K UHD TV –$300

49-inch LG 4K UHD smart TV — $400

55-inch Samsung 4K UHD smart TV — $500

Costco:

70-inch Vizio 4K UHD smart TV — $980

Sam’s Club:

65-inch Vizio 4K UHD smart TV — $598

BJ’s:

70-inch Vizio 4K UHD smart TV — $980

75-inch Vizio E75-E3 model — $1,500.

Dell:

43-inch Samsung 4K smart TV — $430

50-inch Vizio 4K smart UHD TV — $500

55-inch Samsung 4K smart TV — $600

60-inch Vizio 4K smart TV — $700

65-inch LG 4K UHD smart TV — $800

[Featured Image by Rasulov/Shutterstock]