Sarah Jessica Parker’s ‘Divorce’ Heads Intro ‘Sex and the City’ Turf With More Comedy—And Tinder [Trailer]

Divorce is funnier than you think. Sarah Jessica Parker’s sophomore HBO series appears to be headed for some lighter moments in its second season. In a new trailer for the second season of Divorce, which you can see below, Parker’s Manolo-free character takes on a difficult ex—and the dating world. It’s not Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big, but it is more reminiscent of SJP’s Sex and the City days than the first season was.

Divorce’s dark first season threw some Sex and the City fans through a loop. After six seasons on HBO, Parker was so ingrained in her Carrie Bradshaw persona that it was odd to see her playing a married woman with kids in the new, eight-episode HBO black comedy. But for Season 2 of Divorce, Parker’s Frances Dufresne is single in the city as her divorce from Robert (Thomas Haden Church) becomes final.

In the new season 2 trailer, Sarah Jessica Parker’s Frances says, “I was married forever. Now what?”

A separate scene shows her character entering the dating world by joining Tinder, but her first date from the dating app appears to be a bust. If only she had Carrie Bradshaw’s sex advice column to turn to!

As for France’s ex-husband, Robert is conquering a different beast as he shaves his signature mustache and starts working out in an attempt to become the master of his own destiny.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Sarah Jessica Parker revealed that the first season of Divorce was “on purpose, dark and intense.” Parker went on to say that for Season 2, Frances and Robert will go a little bit into the future.

“The first season was the explosion of a divorce, and the second is the aftermath,” Parker told THR.

Distance makes the heart grow fonder? ✨ Frances and Robert are back shooting their first scene together of #DivorceOnHBO season 2. A post shared by Divorce (@divorceonhbo) on Apr 3, 2017 at 6:15am PDT

Sarah Jessica Parker’s return to HBO for a second season of Divorce comes amid scrapped talks for a third Sex and the City movie. As her Divorce character looks for a fresh start, so does Parker as she seemingly leaves her former HBO series behind her for good.

In addition to Parker and Church, Divorce stars Molly Shannon, Talia Balsam, Tracy Letts, Sterling Jerins and Charlie Kilgore.

You can watch the full trailer for Divorce below.

The second season of Divorce premieres Jan. 14, 2018 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]