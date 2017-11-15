Kim Kardashian Fears Being Single Mother After Third Baby Arrival: Kanye West Divorce Near?

Kim Kardashian is already said to be fearing the idea of becoming a single mother of three children when the surrogate prepares for birth in January, it’s been reported.

Last week, Life & Style had alleged that Kim and her husband, Kanye West, were heading for a divorce, stressing the duo had grown apart from one another, which is why they supposedly hadn’t been seen out and about together as much as they used to.

This week, the outlet is claiming that Kim Kardashian is already gearing herself for life without Kanye, but she’s allegedly finding it extremely difficult because she knows it will be difficult in making her new arrangements work with three children.

It’s stressed by the publication, as cited by Gossip Cop, who denies the claims, that Kim Kardashian can’t see herself staying with West because of all the things she wants to accomplish in the forthcoming years.

She reportedly feels as if the “Stronger” rapper is pushing her in a direction that’s distracting her from work and family, with the outlet having previously claimed that the two simply aren’t as close as they used to be.

Kim Kardashian knows she has the money and expenses to hire nannies that can look after her children while she’s working, but the reality star wants to be an active mother, and of course, know that she has a husband to come home to.

The process of figuring out what’s going to happen after the arrival of the couple’s third baby is really begging to daunt on Kim Kardashian, the source concludes, making it known that the socialite sees no other option but to become a single mother for the time being.

It should be noted that Kim Kardashian and West have not addressed any rumors concerning their marital life — while several reports concerning a supposed divorce have made their rounds on media publications, a rep has yet to make a statement on the matter.

It goes without saying, however, that Kim Kardashian is beyond excited to be having another baby.

As seen on the reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim has been hoping to expand her family ever since she birthed North West

