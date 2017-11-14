O.J. Simpson Reportedly Made A Reference To Nicole Brown Simpson Before Getting Kicked Out Of The Cosmopolitan

As the dust was just starting to settle surrounding O.J. Simpson’s recent incident at the Cosmopolitan hotel in Las Vegas, a tweet has surfaced claiming the Juice made a cryptic comment about his deceased ex-wife.

According to Metro, O.J. posed for a photo with a fan who shared the same name as his late ex-wife. The woman was one of the many people who approached O.J. in Las Vegas the night before the Cosmo booted him, but this meeting stood out among the rest.

Twitter user @broritestweets shared a screenshot of her friend’s social media post, which is causing heads to turn.

The original post read, “Oj wanted to meet me! I said my name is Nicole [shocked emoji] he said that’s my favorite name.”

While the Juice could have just been paying his fan a compliment, many are suggesting the former running back was making a passive joke about his dark past.

The screenshot was retweeted 200 times and garnered over 300 likes. The comment section was full of GIFs and memes telling Nicole she needed to run, while others made jokes about the Juice’s comment.

There is no proof O.J. actually made this comment to Nicole or if she thought of a clever caption after meeting the 70-year-old. O.J. has already denied the incident that happened at the Cosmopolitan hotel that evening, claiming he was not drunk and did not break any glasses. The Cosmo has stood by their claims of the evening and banned the parolee for life.

O.J. Simpson was banned from a Vegas hotel! https://t.co/hUww4yV9LH pic.twitter.com/d92O81ZHQv — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) November 14, 2017

O.J. was found not guilty of the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole, and her friend Ron Goldman in 1995 in one of the most public murder trials in American history. He was arrested in 2007 for robbery and kidnapping and was found guilty almost a year later. O.J. was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with the possibility of parole after nine years. After his first nine years were served, he was released this past October.

It was only a few weeks after he was released that the incident occurred at the Cosmopolitan hotel. TMZ broke the story of O.J.’s belligerence at the Clique bar, which the Juice is still denying.

How do you feel about O.J.’s supposed comments?

[Featured Image by Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images]