Lydia McLaughlin Says Marriage Is Hard: Is She Having Problems With Doug McLaughlin?

Lydia McLaughlin decided to return to The Real Housewives of Orange County this season, and as she said herself on the season finale, she feels that she was able to use her voice much more this season compared to her previous appearance. McLaughlin had previously filmed the show, and she had come across as someone who was weak and not cut out for the drama. But this year, Lydia didn’t hold back. She told the ladies when she was hurt and when she didn’t want to deal with their drama. During the finale special, fans of the show learned that both Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd had filed for divorces. Kelly had filed because she no longer wanted to make things work with her husband and Shannon has said that her husband had checked out of their relationship.

While Lydia has never really spoken out about her own marriage, it sounds like she can relate when it comes to marriages that are not perfect all the time. Lydia would probably never speak out about her marital issues on the show, but she writes on her Bravo blog that she knows what it is like to be married for a long time. According to a new Bravo report, Lydia McLaughlin explains that she understands how hard marriage can be, which is a surprising statement coming from her.

…And that’s a wrap ???? ???? #Rhoc #untilreunion #SeasonFinaleParty #BTS A post shared by Lydia McLaughlin (@oclydia) on Nov 13, 2017 at 3:18pm PST

“For the most part, all of us got along and had a good time. I didn’t know Kelly was going through so much in her marriage, and it is hard to watch Michael and her not getting along. I know marriage is hard, but I think Vicki gave Kelly solid advice,” Lydia McLaughlin revealed on her Bravo blog, sharing that she understood where Vicki Gunvalson was coming from when she was offering Kelly some advice.

On The Real Housewives of Orange County, Lydia rarely talks about the dynamics between herself and her husband. It’s clear that she doesn’t want her personal issues public for the world to discuss. She has been very protective of her husband and her children while filming the show, but it is interesting that she’s acknowledging that she knows marriage can be hard. It doesn’t sound like she has issues with Doug at this moment, but perhaps they have had their issues in the past.

What do you think about Lydia McLaughlin pointing out that she knows how hard marriage can be? Do you think she and Doug have had their marital issues in the past?

[Featured Image by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images]