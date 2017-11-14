Leah Messer And Jeremy Calvert: Is He Hinting Of ‘Teen Mom 2’ Romance?

Jeremy Calvert didn’t show up in person for the Teen Mom 2 reunion special for MTV, and it makes sense, as he was barely on this season of the show. Ever since he divorced Leah Messer, the two have been trying to co-parent to the best of their abilities. Jeremy did a Skype interview with Dr. Drew and Leah during the reunion special, and the interview will play out next week. However, the preview reveals Dr. Drew asking Jeremy about a potential romance with Messer. The two were married and got divorced when Leah was struggling with depression and anxiety. He didn’t feel that she was the same girl he had married, and they divorced. Now that she’s back to normal, Dr. Drew was hoping to learn more about their relationship.

While Leah didn’t say anything on social media during the reunion special, it sounds like her ex-husband was trying to send a signal. According to a new Instagram post, Jeremy Calvert is now revealing that he sometimes struggles to sleep because he keeps going through all of his stupid decisions. He didn’t reveal whether he was talking about Leah, but it is possible that the post could have something to do with the Teen Mom 2 reunion special.

A post shared by jeremy calvert (@calvertmtv) on Nov 14, 2017 at 1:36am PST

He could be referring to his marriage to Leah. He could be talking about how it was a mistake to marry her or perhaps a mistake to try and rekindle a romance with her again. But Jeremy could also be talking about how it was a mistake to leave her in the first place. Now that they get along so well for the sake of co-parenting little Addie, it is possible that he’s feeling like it was a mistake to leave her in the first place. Leah and Jeremy will set the record straight on the reunion special next week, but it is possible that the door is always open for a rekindling of their romance, even if they aren’t ready right now.

What do you think about Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert possibly getting back together? Do you think it would be wise of them to try out a new relationship, given how far they have come?

[Featured Image by MTV]